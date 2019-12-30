Biggest tech stories of 2019

Transcript
This is CNET and here's a quick look back on the biggest story of 2019. You sure saw the launch of the first 5G wireless networks. But it was underwhelming and overhyped by carriers. network rollouts faced hiccups and delays. You need a map to find courage, and Lingo is confusing. Even if you have an early 5g phone, it cannot tap into the newer broader 5g networks. The streaming wars heated up with the launch of Disney plus, Apple TV plus and there's more competition shaping up from HBO, Max and NBC's Peacock. All of these trying to take on the existing services Such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. media companies are battling for your subscription dollars for on demand services with a shift away from traditional TV. And the war already has casualties. Sony announced it's going to shut down its TV service PlayStation view in January. 2019 was also the year for folding screen phones. Samsung fumbled with its Galaxy fold launch as review unit saw a number of issues, the company delayed the launch to fix the problems. There's also the Huawei Mate X that launched in China and Motorola showed off its comeback for the razor. It's a new screen twist on the iconic phone This your Apple bill to credit card Tesla smashed a cyber truck. Facebook got into the dating game, Twitter got out of the political advertising game. We had pop culture phenomenons like Game of Thrones coming to an end and Avengers end game becoming the highest grossing movie ever. Meanwhile, mankind accomplished the first all female spacewalk Just months after we saw the first images of a black hole as we enter 2020 we'll be looking to see how a few other stories from this year are going to shape the future, including the T Mobile and sprint merger. What Facebook's going to do with its Libra cryptocurrency and if YouTube is going to continue to change its policies for handling kids videos and misinformation. And let's see if that whole tik tok thing will still be a thing. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

73 episodes

Alphabet City

75 episodes

CNET Top 5

841 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

326 episodes

Tech Today

1069 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

2020 Honda Odyssey: Don't get another crossover, buy one of these instead

8:47

2019 Volvo XC40: Meet our little long-term Swede

2:54

Upgrade these devices in 2020

4:23

What will Apple release in 2020?

4:27

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler's eTorque system

3:33

Volvo Sensus Connect and Navigation in the 2019 XC40

2:46

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

2:16

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02