Biggest tech stories of 2019

This is CNET and here's a quick look back on the biggest story of 2019.
You sure saw the launch of the first 5G wireless networks.
But it was underwhelming and overhyped by carriers.
network rollouts faced hiccups and delays.
You need a map to find courage, and Lingo is confusing.
Even if you have an early 5g phone, it cannot tap into the newer broader 5g networks.
The streaming wars heated up with the launch of Disney plus, Apple TV plus and there's more competition shaping up from HBO, Max and NBC's Peacock.
All of these trying to take on the existing services Such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.
media companies are battling for your subscription dollars for on demand services with a shift away from traditional TV.
And the war already has casualties.
Sony announced it's going to shut down its TV service PlayStation view in January.
2019 was also the year for folding screen phones.
Samsung fumbled with its Galaxy fold launch as review unit saw a number of issues, the company delayed the launch to fix the problems.
There's also the Huawei Mate X that launched in China and Motorola showed off its comeback for the razor.
It's a new screen twist on the iconic phone This your Apple bill to credit card Tesla smashed a cyber truck.
Facebook got into the dating game, Twitter got out of the political advertising game.
We had pop culture phenomenons like Game of Thrones coming to an end and Avengers end game becoming the highest grossing movie ever.
Meanwhile, mankind accomplished the first all female spacewalk Just months after we saw the first images of a black hole as we enter 2020 we'll be looking to see how a few other stories from this year are going to shape the future, including the T Mobile and sprint merger.
What Facebook's going to do with its Libra cryptocurrency and if YouTube is going to continue to change its policies for handling kids videos and misinformation.
And let's see if that whole tik tok thing will still be a thing.
[MUSIC]
