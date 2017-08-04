CNET
Your video, "Best dorm room tech for students"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Tech
Minute
Best dorm room tech for students
Create the ultimate high-tech dorm room for your college student with these gadgets.
1:10
/
August 4, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Best dorm room tech for students.
Coming up next
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Tesla's Model 3 preorder spike, WannaCry foiler arrested
1:05
August 4, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Tesla's spike in Model 3 preorders, Facebook's new feature that will help users uncover fake stories...
Play video
Every iPhone 8 detail revealed by Apple's accidental leak
7:40
August 3, 2017
So much for "doubling down" on secrecy. Apple's HomePod firmware revealed the most concrete details about the iPhone 8 to date. Oh,...
Play video
Cute little robots are coming to record your life
1:05
August 3, 2017
Kuri Vision is Mayfield Robotics' idea for automatically-recorded videos of family and friends, all done on a little robot that lives...
Play video
Samsung Note 8 specs, Instagram Stories turns 1
1:14
August 3, 2017
Today's biggest tech stories include final specs for Samsung's Note 8, Instagram Stories celebrates its first birthday, and Facebook's...
Play video
Facebook's chat device, Microsoft's Surface upgrade program
1:04
August 2, 2017
Today's biggest tech stories include word that Facebook is designing a video chat device, Microsoft's Surface upgrade program and Google's...
Play video
iPhone, iPad and Mac sales are all up before iPhone 8
1:15
August 1, 2017
Apple sits on $261.5 billion, product sales are up and Apple's services are the size of a Fortune 100 company.
Play video
Note 8 could bring the first 3x optical zoom in a phone
3:42
August 1, 2017
Samsung Pay could go to other Android phones, new Pixel 2 renders of Google's next phone, plus Samsung reveals new features of its...
Play video
Amazon stops selling Blu phones over spyware worries
1:20
August 1, 2017
The $60 Android phone was Amazon's hottest seller -- until new reports of spyware surfaced.
Play video