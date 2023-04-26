Benefits of a Sleep Mask: How Light Affects Your Sleep
1:02
Watch Now

Benefits of a Sleep Mask: How Light Affects Your Sleep

Wellness
Speaker 1: A sleep mask can block out light and really set the mood for restful sleep, but it turns out its benefits. Don't just stop there. Results from a new study released in March show that participants who slept with a sleep mask every single night for a week woke up more alert, had improved memory and knowledge retention. This study just further solidifies the link between sleep and light. Light plays such a significant role in our sleep wake cycle By properly blocking out light with the sleep mask, your body spends [00:00:30] more time and slow wave REM sleep. This is the critical stage in your sleep cycle where your brain processes information and stores it from memory and learning. And even though it seems harmless, something as little as a street lamp can produce enough ambient light that it throws off your circadian rhythm. And there you have it sleep. Masks are a cheap way to sleep better and wake up feeling more alert. You can buy a sleep mask for as low as 10 bucks on Amazon. Check out our sleep mask article below for the best recommendations you can get. [00:01:00] I'm Kenzie and thanks for watching.

