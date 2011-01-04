Behind the scenes at CES 2011

Tech Industry
Behind the scenes at CES 2011Brian Tong takes us on a tour of the CNET stage at CES 2011 in Las Vegas.
Transcript
-Hey guys, Brian Tong here with CNET.com. We are here in Las Vegas at CES 2011. As you can see behind me, this is our booth. It's coming together. But what we wanna do is give you a sneak peek, behind the scenes exclusive pass to how we make the show, make the sausage, and everything that's happening behind us. So, I want you guys come to over here, and first up, you can see, you know, we got a lot of boxes. Everybody's moving things. If we come down through this little fish bowl, this is our editing bay. Now, over here, these are all of our editors and our producers. They're gonna be working hard on content. All the videos that you see throughout the week, they're gonna be working on. Everybody say hi. See? They're-- -Hi! -They don't even expect it. They're so busy, alright? So I'm gonna come down here. A lot of the stuff that we're gonna do here, also, is live content coming to you, and one of the cool little toys that we have here is these are our live streaming backpacks. This is like a satellite truck on your back, of course, that would be taking behind the scenes, on the floor. See that-- when you see cables and a screen like that, that means it's important. But what we have is I'll be on the floor and will be throwing to me anywhere that you guys wanna see us. We'll be covering some of the biggest booths, some of the sweetest products. If you guys have something that you want me to go to, I'm kinda at your control. You can tweet me @brian_tong and we'll show you what is happening on the CES floor to really give you a real feel, a live, unedited of what's happening out there. So, this is gonna be a big, key part of what we do at CES 2011. Now, we're gonna keep on walking this way through the edit bay. I'm gonna take you kind of to the lounge, hangout area. So, let's just go here. And we walk through here. This is where-- you don't see it all the time, but there will be people sprawled out on these couches. This is early. Everyone, this is where you rest your feet, take your feet up, and here is the good stuff. You know, we all need food here in CES 2011. We have our granola bars. This is one of my favorite, the little sweet and spicy mix; and also, Orbits gum. This is important because you talk to a lot of people and those PR reps; they get in your face. You might need to give them one of these just to help you out. Alright, also check it out over here. Our little fridge with all of the beverages you can dream of. We have Gatorade. We've got the water. We've got the diet Coke, everything to keep you-- -Alright, that's enough. -dehy-- okay, hydrated. Alright, alright. There's my producer, Sarah. She's gonna keep me moving. Here we go. Over here now, we're gonna head into our control room. This is where all the magic happens. All of our video content is pumped through here. Here is our director's board. Up and down. See now, even I can be the director. And then also, this is the power of the megaphone. Hey, can we get a little tighter on camera 1? Thank you. This is power right here. Now, all of our live content will be pumped through this studio here. We're talking about Buzz Out Loud, our daily podcast with myself and Molly Wood. The 404 boys will be doing their thing. Natali Morris will also be bringing you Loaded with all the news recapped from the day before, as well as some of the newest things in the morning, and also all of our first looks. We're talking about all the gadgets and gizmos that you came to CNET to see us cover. And we also have some other big events that we're doing. One of them is called "The Next Big Thing." This is a panel. We have a lot of luminaries in the tech world talking about what is the next emerging trend of 2011. This year, it's beyond the computer because internet services are everywhere. Where is that technology taking us moving forward to 2011 and beyond? And finally, what everyone comes here for is the CES 2011 Best of CES winners. Now, the nominees and candidates will be announced on Friday. Then we're gonna take it up all the way to this big stage on Saturday with Brian Cooley. He'll be hosting the Best of CES Award winners. That's what everyone is here for. But, overall, we're doing great things, bigger, brighter things with our huge LED screens, and all of our content here at CNET. Now, you can check out all of our live content at CNET.com/live. We pump in through that 24/7. You can even take a look at our little spy cam. Yeah, late at night, if you wanna see what we're doing, what creepy things are happening in Las Vegas at the CNET stage, yeah, you'll see them all there. So, thanks for hanging with us. This is our backstage pass of everything that CNET's doing at CES 2011, and we'll see you here.