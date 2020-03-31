Beats Powerbeats 4 review: Nice upgrade but is it worth it?
Transcript
Hey, I'm David Ricardo and I'm here with the new fourth generation Powerbeats.
They look a lot like a truly wireless Powerbeats Pro, but there's one big difference.
They have a cord between the buds.
They're kind of an old school wireless headphone.
Remember those those were the kind that people used to wear for this whole air pods thing happened.
The cost $150 or $100 less than the Powerbeats Pro And that's really the beat sales pitch here, you deal with the cord, you save some money, and as an added bonus, they'll throw in some extra battery life.
These are rated 15 hours at moderate volume levels compared to the beats pros at nine hours.
So not quite double, but still substantially more If you look closely,you can see they're slightly bigger than the power beats pros.
I got the white one but they also come in black and red colors and probably more down the road.
Beats has improved the overall design so they fit more ears better, but I still had a hard time getting a tight seam with the included earbuds.
I'd use my own extra large tips.
But they should fit most people's ears well, and if you get a tight seal, they do sound quite good.
More on that in a minute, but first I want to point out a couple of other small design differences.
With the Powerbeats Pro, they automatically turn on when you take them out of their charging case, however these have a power/ Bluetooth button on the left ear bud Because you have to physically turn them on the right bud has the volume control rocker and the D button for playback control and answering an ending calls instead of having charging contacts on each bud.
These have a lightning port in the right gear button for charging or short USB a two lightning cables included You get a cheap nylon carrying pouch for storing the buds.
They do seem a lot more durable than the power beats three.
The cord is thicker and rounder, making more durable and reduces the snag factor.
This doesn't snag on your clothing or on the back of your neck as much as the power beats three did
[MUSIC]
Get the same features as the power beats pro user IPx for sweat resistant and splash proof.
You have the same identical piston drivers and the same Apple h1 chip that makes it simple to pair and switch between all your iCloud late Apple devices.
They also have the same dual beamforming microphones that help pick up your voice when you're making calls.
And yes, these have hands free Siri.
So if you have an iOS device you can just say hey Siri to activate Apple's voice assistant.
Alas, there's no equivalent feature.
For Android users like the Powerbeats Pro, these are definitely dynamic sounding headphones with powerful bass, natural sounding mids and good clarity.
Not surprisingly, they have an exciting sound profile that's geared to today's pop and hip hop music.
I swapped back and forth between these in Samsung's Galaxy buds plus, and found that the power beats have more energy in the bass and more forward sounding mids.
The Galaxy buds plus is a little more laid back and nuanced.
I've heard it sound and definitely preferred the lack of wires.
But if you get a good fit with the beats you won't be disappointed by the sound.
These do work well for making calls maybe not quite as good as the air pods pro but still well above average and on par with the power beats Pro.
These are a bit of a hard sell.
They're definitely a nice upgrade over the power beats three and solid wireless sports headphones, particularly if you're someone who likes having a cord so you can keep the bugs dangling from the neck when you're not using them.
But the problem for me is that once you go truly wireless, it's hard to go back There are plenty of excellent true wireless earbuds in this price range those galaxy buds plus for example, heck, you could even pick up a geek certified Powerbeats pro from Best Buy for $140.
And don't forget that the standard air pods are on sale for 140.
Let me know what you think in the comments section and thanks for watching.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker
3:58
The UE Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 get more durable and now float
2:46
B&O's new BeoSound Edge is a powerfully puckish AirPlay speaker
1:21
Sonos updates Amp with HDMI, more power
1:00
LG's 2018 Atmos sound bar offers movie thrills
1:28
Vizio sound bars offer Dolby Atmos for first time
1:18
Samsung offers gaming and Atmos sound bars in 2018
1:08
Samsung's HW-MS750 sound bar not high-end enough to justify price
1:32
Google Home gets Mini and Max
1:28
Yamaha's YAS-207 sound bar one of the best for the money