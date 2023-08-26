Bear vs. Purple: Which Bed Is Better? 5:59 Watch Now

Bear vs. Purple: Which Bed Is Better?

Aug 26, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: The Bear Original or the purple original, which one's right for you? We're going to talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a CNET and we have our head-to-head comparison between the original Bear Mattress and the original Purple Mattress. Fortunately for me, these beds are pretty different in almost every way, so this should be a pretty simple comparison to make. We're going to talk about how these beds are different and why you might want to get the Purple mattress and why you might want to [00:00:30] get the bare mattress. Give this video a thumbs up, you find it helpful or interesting, and there's going to be a lot of info down below in the description to be sure to take a look. Let's briefly cover the differences in policies. We're going to throw 'em up on screen here. Basically the only difference is the bare mattress comes with an extra 20 nights in its trial period, so a hundred versus 120. Speaker 1: Having more time is of course always nice. I think you should know within the first probably 50 to 60 nights whether or not you want to keep it or not, but that is just always nice to have more time and we'll have more information about these policies down below in the description, including [00:01:00] how to actually return a bed. Some people seem pretty confused by that. You don't actually have to ship it back to the company. It's a lot more simple than that. Let's get into the more important stuff now, and normally in these mattress comparisons we talk about how these beds are similar before we get into their key differences. And the only real thing these beds have in common is that they both use foam as their support base, which means they're more ideal for medium to petite sex people. Generally, if you are heavier, like 220 pounds or so, we recommend getting a coil mattress for the extra long-term support and durability. Speaker 1: You'll probably be fine in [00:01:30] an all foam bed like either purple or bare for a number of years, but it probably won't last quite as long, so just keep that in mind. Both bay and purple do offer hybrid options, which we'll link down below in the description, so that's really their only similarity. Let's get into their key differences now and we're going to start with their construction and feel. So even though their construction looks pretty similar on its face, they're both rough with the same thickness. They both use that foam support base. Their primary comfort layer is completely different. So on the Bare mattress, the primary comfort layer is a decently [00:02:00] thick layer of a graphite infused gel memory foam, so you're going to get more of that classic dense memory foam feel on the bare original mattress. You're going to lay down on it and it'll feel pretty firm at first. Speaker 1: Then that foam will start to soften up underneath you as it conforms to your body's shape and remembers it. And the thing about a memory foam like this is that it's very slow to respond when you relieve pressure from it. So a lot of people sometimes report they feel kind of stuck in a memory foam mattress, but that's pretty much by design. It can actually kind of deter you from tossing and turning because you get that nice [00:02:30] old nook to sleep in and that can lead to more restful sleep. Some people love the feel of traditional memory foam like this, others not as much. On the Purple Mattress, the primary comfort layer is about as different as you could possibly be. They use a material called the gel flex grid. It's on every purple mattress. It's made of this material called elastic polymer. It's very similar to what you might find in a Dr. Speaker 1: Troll's insole only the size of an entire mattress. It's this really squishy, stretchy and responsive material. It does sort of conform to your body's shape like a memory foam [00:03:00] would, but not nearly as much, and it is incredibly responsive so when you relieve pressure from it, it snaps back into a traditional shape almost immediately. So it's a really nice option for combo sleepers who maybe like to rotate between seat positions at night. We like to describe the feel of most purple mattresses except for their new Lux collection, which you've reviewed that's down below in the description as a very unique gel-like feel that you don't really find on any other mattress brand. So the memory foam feel versus a gel-like feel, the biggest difference is their responsiveness and [00:03:30] I think based on my description you'll probably know what camp you fall into. Personally, I really prefer the feel of a purple mattress. Speaker 1: I like that super buoyant responsive feel in comparison to the more dense sink in feel of the memory foam, but a lot of sleepers out there do love memory foam, so that's really up to you. The firmness profile of these beds are also quite a bit different. We have the bare original somewhere around a medium firm on our firmer scale, which means it's most ideal for back stomach and certain combo sleepers. If you are a primary side sleeper, I would recommend looking at something softer like the purple original. [00:04:00] We have that one at around a flat medium, maybe a hair firmer, which means it should be more generally accommodating and work for pretty much everyone. A medium firmness like the one you find on purple doesn't work perfectly for everyone. If you do favor your back more, I would recommend something firmer like the Bear original and both brands do make beds that kind of go across the whole firmness spectrum and there's more info about those linked down below in the description. Speaker 1: Purple should just be more generally accommodating and the Bear original should be better for back and stomach sleepers. Then the other really big [00:04:30] difference that I think you'll probably really want to pay attention to is pricing. The Bear original is significantly more affordable than the Purple original. If we're looking at their MSPs. For a queen size, you're looking at 1400 for the original purple and about a thousand for the Bear original. However, that's before factoring in discounts. Bear pretty much offers steep discounts a year round and once you do factor in discounts, you can get that one for around $650 and they'll often throw in some free extras. Historically, as a brand Purple hasn't really offered discounts year round like Bear does. They [00:05:00] will usually have something around major holidays. However, since they just did a major revamp to their mattress lineup, they seem to be offering discounts more regularly. Speaker 1: However, even after factoring in purple's regular discount for the original mattress, the bare mattress comes in at roughly half the price. So that is a significant price cap and that leaves us with the question, who should buy the bare original and who should buy the purple original? And I think that's a very simple question to answer because these beds are incredibly different. You have a much more affordable memory foam mattress that's a bit firmer in [00:05:30] the Bear original, or you have a much more expensive mattress that has a very unique feel that is a bit more accommodating when it comes to firmness. Personally, I love the feel of purple beds. However, given that it's almost double the price of the Bear original and some people like memory foam, I could definitely see people going either way. Which one of these would you select where I assemble in the comment section, and again, tons of stuff in the description to help you with your online mattress search. If you found this video helpful, interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel, but this's going to do it for me. This is Own a Scene at Home. I'll see you in the next one.