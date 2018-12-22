Avoid the mall with these last-minute gift ideas

You are almost out of time to do your holiday shopping, but CNET is here to help.
Here are some last minute gift ideas that do not require running to the store and battling the crowds.
Amazon offers same-day shipping for some items.
But if that's not an option, consider a subscription to a digital service.
If you give someone Amazon Prime, they'll get the perks of two-day shipping with access to a streaming library of movies, music, and books.
Now, a music lover may enjoy a few months of Spotify or TV junkies may want a Netflix gift card.
Often, you can send a code for a gift card over email to be redeemed.
Subscription boxes are also still trendy.
These are packages that arrive every month with samples of different themed goods.
There are beauty boxes, coffee, subscriptions, ones even for kids activities.
It may be a last minute gift but they'll feel beloved for months.
You can give someone a specific MP3 music album or kind of E book on Amazon and email them the redemption code, you can also schedule them to the email on a specific day and if the person already owns it, well they can still get stock credit.
Video games can also be sent digitally Amazon and games store offers the ability to send in digital activation code and if you are in a real [UNKNOWN] work You could just send cash via an app like Venmo, or even text them the cash with Apple Pay, or email it with Google Pay.
If you need more ideas, check out CNET's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide.
