Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom zooms in closer than your iPhone

[MUSIC] Meet the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom. Like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, the phone has optical zoom on its rear 12 megapixel dual cameras. But the camera here goes slightly closer with a 2.3 x zoom compare with the 2.0 zoom of the If this doesn't sound like a lot, it isn't. I felt that having just a 0.3x mod zoom doesn't really do much. But if you're in a pinch, and need to get closer to a subject, say your cat, well this will help. I really liked having the fingerprint sensor on the rear, as you can quickly turn on the phone when picking it up. The Xoom uses a type C USB port, and has an audio jack. If you're thinking of playing games on this phone, the good news is that it's more than capable of doing so. Of course, this will eat up a lot of power, but the phone comes with a massive 5000mAh battery. And our lab tests had it going for almost 20 hours. The [UNKNOWN] Xoom is available online for $329, On places like Amazon and [UNKNOWN] own web store. Be sure to check on the review for more info. This is [UNKNOWN] for CNET.