Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom zooms in closer than your iPhone"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Phones

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom zooms in closer than your iPhone

Unlike other phones with 2.0x optical zoom, the ZenFone 3 Zoom comes sporting 2.3x, but does it matter?
1:09 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Meet the Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom. Like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, the phone has optical zoom on its rear 12 megapixel dual cameras. But the camera here goes slightly closer with a 2.3 x zoom compare with the 2.0 zoom of the If this doesn't sound like a lot, it isn't. I felt that having just a 0.3x mod zoom doesn't really do much. But if you're in a pinch, and need to get closer to a subject, say your cat, well this will help. I really liked having the fingerprint sensor on the rear, as you can quickly turn on the phone when picking it up. The Xoom uses a type C USB port, and has an audio jack. If you're thinking of playing games on this phone, the good news is that it's more than capable of doing so. Of course, this will eat up a lot of power, but the phone comes with a massive 5000mAh battery. And our lab tests had it going for almost 20 hours. The [UNKNOWN] Xoom is available online for $329, On places like Amazon and [UNKNOWN] own web store. Be sure to check on the review for more info. This is [UNKNOWN] for CNET.
Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
Those looking to try out optical zoom on smartphones can look towards the ZenFone 3 Zoom, but bear in mind the user experience isn't the best.
Read full review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Phones videos

Video: Sony's new phones are all about the cameras
Sony's new phones are all about the cameras
1:48 September 2, 2017
The Sony XZ1 and XZ1 Compact have awesome 3D-scanning skills while the midrange XA1 Plus has a 23-megapixel shooter.
Play video
Video: LG V30 hands-on: Big screen, new cameras, sloooow zoom
LG V30 hands-on: Big screen, new cameras, sloooow zoom
1:56 September 2, 2017
A wider display and lots of camera modes come to LG's new dual-camera flagship phone.
Play video
Video: How to install Android Oreo right now... if you can
How to install Android Oreo right now... if you can
1:52 September 1, 2017
You can get the latest and greatest features Google has to offer on your Android phone right now -- if you're lucky enough to have...
Play video
Video: Note 8 too pricey? There's a cheap alternative...
Note 8 too pricey? There's a cheap alternative...
1:28 September 1, 2017
LG's Stylo 3 is a midrange phone that doesn't have nearly as many features as the Galaxy Note 8. But it has a built-in stylus for waaay...
Play video
Video: Apple set to launch the next iPhone on September 12
Apple set to launch the next iPhone on September 12
1:12 August 31, 2017
This will be the first event held at the new Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.
Play video
Video: Make your phone's battery last longer when the power goes out
Make your phone's battery last longer when the power goes out
2:23 August 30, 2017
Don't get disconnected when the next disaster strikes. Find out how to keep your phone up and running as long as possible.
Play video
Video: 5 hidden tricks on the Galaxy Note 8
5 hidden tricks on the Galaxy Note 8
2:06 August 25, 2017
Samsung's jumbo phone has many hard-to-find features. Here are five to impress your friends with.
Play video
Video: Cool new tricks to try with Galaxy Note 8's stylus
Cool new tricks to try with Galaxy Note 8's stylus
1:46 August 25, 2017
The Note 8's S Pen stylus has a whole bunch of new tricks up its sleeve. Here are some of our favourites.
Play video