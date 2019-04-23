CNET First Look

Asus updates every gaming laptop it can think of

Transcript
It's a big day for PC maker Jesus as the company hits the refresh button on nearly its entire line of gaming laptops. The biggest and most expensive new edition is the mother shop. This brand new laptop was first seen gravely at CES, but it's now much closer to release. It's huge 17 each gaming laptop that essentially opens upside down. Folding it keyboard out from the rear edge. That keyboard can then detach and what you basically got is an all in one gaming desktop with an overclock desktop quality CPU and a new video GPU and up to a 4K screen. Just watch out, it looks like this one needs not one but two power The super thin ZEPHYRUS line is expanding with the 17 inch GX701 and the 15 inch GX531. These laptops suite up on a subtle riser when opened allowing for rear to cooling, which is why you can fit an RGX2080 in there. The ZEPHYRUS GX502 has a lot of what I like about the Zephyrus line but moves the touchpad back where it belongs in front of the keyboard. Think of it like a zephyrs for traditionalists. Each sports players need fast refresh rates from 144 Hertz to 240 Hertz and that's what the new Strix Scar III and Hero III offer. These are essentially the same machine, just in two different colors, the Scar is gray, the Hero is black. Both also have a very cool looking NFC key that pops into the side and holds system enlighten preferences and also unlocks an encrypted internal drive partition. They key is called the ROG Key Stone and was inspired by a concept laptop designed by Asus and the BMW Design Group. Called Face Off. That particular product may never see the light of day. But ideas generated by it are already filtering into Zeus' existing gaming laptops.
