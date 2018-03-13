Your video, "Asus ROG Strix Hero is more Clark Kent than Superman "
Asus ROG Strix Hero is more Clark Kent than Superman

For its middle-of-the-road gaming-laptop price, this model in the GL503V series delivers a good, but not standout, gaming experience.
Asus calls this particular configuration of it's 15.6 inch gaming series, the Hero Edition. Because it's extensively optimized for your big arena battles, and hardest roles to play. It isn't really. It's just a middle of the sticks road configuration with an i7700HQ cpu, and GTX1060 graphics. And it's a fine general purpose gaming laptop with some highlights. I liked the keyboard, both for playing and typing. The keys are the right size and where you expect them to be when you're on the move. The touchpad also has a more premium feel and sensitivity than usual for a gaming notebook. But it doesn't have a backlight to go with the four keyboard lighting zones. Nor do the speakers convey enough directionality if you're surrounded by enemies. Though that's tweakable. Headphones recommended though. The 120 hertz quote IPS level HD display is likely the same as the Alienware 15's. The software presets change the white point and gamma. The control utility supplies the basics but looks very snazzy. It also has a complete set of connections including a mini display port for connecting to an external G-Sync monitor and enough USB type A ports for VR. The latter befits its performance, which is okay for VR today but not especially future-proofed. In fact, the laptop's performance is just what you'd expect it to be given the hardware, no better, no worse Asus ships it with the internal GPU disabled that which is really nice. But it also means terrible three hour battery life. Well, it's pretty, it's not the most sturdy feeling chase. Premium feeling plastic but plastic nonetheless. And wow, the display flexes a lot However, plastic doesn't heat up like metal, and it doesn't weigh as much. That being said, it's still a hefty 5.8 pounds, plus another 1.4 for the AC adapter.

