Asus gives the Zenbook UX301 a higher-res touch screen

Asus gives the Zenbook UX301 a higher-res touch screenA premium MacBook alternative with nearly every high-end spec imaginable.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] I'm Dan Ackerman, and we are taking a look at the Asus Zenbook's UX301. I'm Dan Ackerman, and we are taking a look at the Asus Zenbook's UX301. Now of course that Zenbook line from Asus is one of the first sort of ultra book style laptops, really very MacBook Air like. Now of course that Zenbook line from Asus is one of the first sort of ultra book style laptops, really very MacBook Air like. It's very thin. It's very thin. Sort of aluminum laptops. Sort of aluminum laptops. People love the design. People love the design. The latest version of it is actually a little bit different in two ways. The latest version of it is actually a little bit different in two ways. One, now the Zen book has a glass back and you can see it's Gorilla Glass so you're not getting any scratches on it. One, now the Zen book has a glass back and you can see it's Gorilla Glass so you're not getting any scratches on it. Of course if you didn't have a glass lid for your laptop, you wouldn't get scratches on it anyway probably. Of course if you didn't have a glass lid for your laptop, you wouldn't get scratches on it anyway probably. But you see it's got this cool kind of circular pattern to it and it's Gorilla Glass on the front and the back so hopefully it's fairly rugged. But you see it's got this cool kind of circular pattern to it and it's Gorilla Glass on the front and the back so hopefully it's fairly rugged. I haven't broken it yet. I haven't broken it yet. The other big thing is this is one of those Better Than HD displays. The other big thing is this is one of those Better Than HD displays. That means it's higher than the standard 1920 x 1080 that you get in even high-end laptops. That means it's higher than the standard 1920 x 1080 that you get in even high-end laptops. This guy is 2560 x 1440. This guy is 2560 x 1440. Some of these Better Than HD laptops go all the way up to 3200 x 1800. Some of these Better Than HD laptops go all the way up to 3200 x 1800. You can't really tell the difference. You can't really tell the difference. It's all put in the same category as let's say the Toshiba KIRABook or the Lenovo Yoga 2 Pro. It's all put in the same category as let's say the Toshiba KIRABook or the Lenovo Yoga 2 Pro. Or the Retina Macbook Pro, and it's a cool feature to have on a 13 inch screen which is not a super huge screen. Or the Retina Macbook Pro, and it's a cool feature to have on a 13 inch screen which is not a super huge screen. You can't really tell the difference unless you really zoom in on text or you're going to edit really large images. You can't really tell the difference unless you really zoom in on text or you're going to edit really large images. In which case, the extra pixel resolution really does come in handy, it's a cool feature. In which case, the extra pixel resolution really does come in handy, it's a cool feature. Now all of these Better Than HD laptops are premium products that cost a lot. Now all of these Better Than HD laptops are premium products that cost a lot. This guy however is the most expensive of the current batch that we've looked at, this particular configuration is $1899. This guy however is the most expensive of the current batch that we've looked at, this particular configuration is $1899. And for that you do get a very high end low voltage core i7 processor. And for that you do get a very high end low voltage core i7 processor. You get a big 256 gig SSD. You get a big 256 gig SSD. You get eight gigs of ram. You get eight gigs of ram. And of course you get that super high resolution display. And of course you get that super high resolution display. Now some other guys give you that high resolution display for a little bit less. Now some other guys give you that high resolution display for a little bit less. A comparable Retina MacBook Pro is gonna be about a hundred bucks less. A comparable Retina MacBook Pro is gonna be about a hundred bucks less. Same thing with a Toshiba KIRAbook if you just want the resolution. Same thing with a Toshiba KIRAbook if you just want the resolution. The Lenova Yoga 2 Pro was actually about $1000. The Lenova Yoga 2 Pro was actually about $1000. The other specs are not as good, but you do get that super high res display. The other specs are not as good, but you do get that super high res display. If you're going to pay more for this guy, you do get slightly better performance. If you're going to pay more for this guy, you do get slightly better performance. The CPU on this was a little bit faster than most of the other versions, like this, but battery life's not quite as good. The CPU on this was a little bit faster than most of the other versions, like this, but battery life's not quite as good. Just about six hours which is not really all day battery life, and if I was going to spend 18, $1900 on a laptop, that's kinda what I'd want. I'm Dan Ackerman, and that is the Asus Zenbook UX301. 