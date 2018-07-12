Your video, "Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square"
Art meets HoloLens augmented reality in Times Square

Mel Chin's Unmoored floats virtual boats in a flooded Manhattan to raise awareness of climate change.
[MUSIC] Here int he middle of hot Times Square, New York City, surrounded by Statues of Liberty and Elmos and installation art. If you're around through September, Mel Chin who's an artist who's put a lot of different work throughout New York City and the Queens museum is here in Times Square with two works, Wake and Unmoored. Behind me is Wake which is a giant animatronic shipwreck or mammal skeleton and Unmoored is an attempted at making an augmented reality art experience. You can experience Unmoored through a downloadable app on your phone or for a couple of days on Microsoft HoloLense headsets. And it's meant to raise awareness About climate change, and that maybe at some point, this city will be flooded. What you experience is basically a sensation of ships and water passing above you as boats pass by through the streets, and then a call to action. There's atmospheric sound. One big challenge with augmented reality in outdoor spaces is it isn't easy. The holo-lens was overheating, and if you have a phone app, it might be hard to hear. You have to crank the volume up. And if people pass in front of what you're looking at, it might destroy some of the effect. And in extremely bright sunlight like we had today, your phone may not even function that well, and you may have a hard time seeing what's on the screen. Not to mention you have to get on the local Wi-Fi in order to download the app Good luck with that. But the project, a collaboration with Microsoft, is an interesting look at where installation art could meet with AR in the future. Maybe you're gonna be in a big city and you're gonna find stuff that mixes together with apps on your phone, on headsets, or in totally different ways. So it's free and it's around to check it out. I would just recommend waiting until it's a little less sunny and hot, and good luck standing in the middle of Times Square, checking out AR and not pumping into the statue of liberty, or something worse. I'm Scott Stein, here in New York City with CNN. [MUSIC]

