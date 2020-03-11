Are you ready to bring your augmented reality office home with you?
Transcript
I commute to work every day on New Jersey Transit and come to this office full of all sorts of other people and an open office plan.
How long will it be before I choose to stay at home, and telecommute and augmented reality?
Well, there are companies trying to figure this out and I got to demo the future of this type of tech here in New York.
via an app called spatial.
Spatial is a telepresence company that's trying to conquer the idea of working in a holographic office with colleagues that are real being projected virtually, but using existing headsets of all types, or even your phone or your laptop.
They've been working on this app for a couple of years now and they're already businesses using this tech.
And it works across platforms.
It works on Oculus Rift, VR headsets.
It works on AR headsets like the HoloLens and magically works on phones, It works on laptops.
What they're now trying to explore is how they could start using this with things that plug into your phone and even work over 5G I've plugged in an EN real light, which is an air pair of glasses $500 that's gonna be available this year and plugs into 5G enabled phones and will then be able to render a lot of the stuff that you see in the cloud so that you don't have to do all that on your phone or on a PC.
The 5G part wasn't working in my demo, but I was connecting it to an LG phone and having it power, my experience that I had in the office with a couple of other people on a HoloLens two, and on phones.
Some of them were actually there with me, and some of them were down the hall and projecting themselves.
What I saw was definitely a work in progress.
We all work together.
And I got to Google and look for pictures of myself, that I pulled off a wall and showed everybody else everybody could share the information.
So it's kind of like your collaborative video conferencing software that you might be using now, but with the added level of 3D.
Some of this stuff was a little bit wonky in terms of lining up and avatars don't look like real human avatars.
There's an uncanny valley effect going on for sure.
But as the technology gets better, and as facial says if the ability to create those 3d effects gets better because of the ability to stream over 5g and maybe that stuff starts looking a lot more advanced.
Soon, the difference in price between the folding pair in real glasses that I work, which are $500.
And the thousands of dollars that Microsoft HoloLens two is, is significant.
And if anyone's gonna be wearing AR glasses in the future, the price has to come down.
What's interesting about what spatial is doing is they're trying to create those future technologies where you plug in your phone, and then kind of extend your app.
Into a wearable display.
Apple and Google are not working on ways to extend Android and iOS into secondary displays yet, but at some point, considering both are working in AR, they're probably going to be talking about that.
So what you're seeing now is spatial feels like the early prototype for the stuff that we're going to see in the years ahead.
Maybe that saves me a trip to work and I'll just be connecting with other people from my cosy home office, or maybe that's still a long ways off.
Spatial is trying to work it out.
And I'm trying to work out my feelings on it too.
But that's the demo that I got to see in their office that they captured for me that really shows what I saw through the glasses.
In the best way to kind of blend those graphics and see what that would feel like should you try it for yourself
Up Next
What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2...
3:47
How Oculus VR is ditching controllers for your hands
3:24
Google Search gets AR, and Google Lens wants to be your assistant
4:19
Check out the Nickelodeon SlimeZone VR playground
1:55
Robo Recall makes the case for Oculus Touch
1:04
Holo Cube: Hellraiser puzzle box, or clever AR/VR toy?