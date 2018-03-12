Apple, update these products! (CNET Top 5)

CNET Top 5
These are the top five Apple products that are far to overdue for a real refresh. A long time ago, Apple used to say, some of its products were five years ahead of the competition. Well here's the thing, Apple seems to have slowed down its refresh cycle on certain devices, and the competition has caught up. Here are the Apple products we want updated. [MUSIC] At number five, is the iPhone SE. Currently there are five different models of the iPhone on the market, the ten, the eight, the seven, the 6S and the iPhone SE. The SE is the only four-inch phone Apple sells at this time, and it essentially has the guts of the 6S. So how can it be refreshed? Should it get new internals from the next-gen, or maybe iPhones with touch ID should be rebranded as SE. Not sure what they should do. At number four, the Mac Pro. In 2013 Apple dumped its cheese grater looking Mac Pro for this thing. The new Mac Pro is shaped like a garbage can and removed many of the features that Pro users loved. And then, not much happened. There was a slight spec bump in 2016 with a more substantial one in 2017. However, there is hope! In early 2017 Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller said The company is completely rethinking the Mac Pro. Hm, Apple's tried a cube and a cylinder in the past, maybe a pyramid is next. [MUSIC] And number three is the iPad mini which is in an odd position. At one time the Mini and the regular iPad were pretty much exactly the same in specs other than the screen size. The current iPad Mini is the iPad Mini 4, which was introduced back in 2015. It uses a slower processor than the current 9.7 inch iPad. The Mini 4 is offered with 128 gigabytes of storage and starts at $399. A 9. 7 inch IPAD with the same amount of storage starts at 429. That's a $30 difference for a larger screen and a faster processor. Maybe the 9. 7 inch IPAD is now the MINI and the IPAD PRO is the new big IPAD. Rank number two the MAC MINI, remember the MAC MINI was introduced as an affordable APPLE computer for people who thought MAC we're generally too expensive. The last time the Mac Mini was updated was back in 2014. In October of 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Mac Mini is planned to be an important part of the product line. We're all waiting on this one. Coming in at number one is the Apple iPhone X. Look at this thing. There's this big camera bump on the back, and it doesn't even have a fingerprint sensor. What is this? No, I'm just kidding. Coming in at number one is the MacBook Air. When the MacBook Air was introduced over ten years ago, it was ridiculously thin and low on ports. The current Macbook now has those distinctions for Apple. The current MACBOOK AIR now looks like a throw back. With it's chunky bezels and it's relatively low raised screen. Maybe Apple should steal some design ques from Dell's XPS 13 to fit more screen in the same size body. What do you wanna see Apple refresh or reintroduce? Are you guys looking for new versions of air pods or Apple music or the Pippen?. Let me know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar, and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]