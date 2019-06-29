Tech Today

Apple may owe Samsung penalties, Prime Day details emerge

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter this week. According to Korean outlet etnews, Apple might owe Samsung a hefty $90 million in penalties for failing not to buy enough oled screens, all due to lackluster iPhone sales. It's unlikely Apple would pay a cash penalty, but perhaps instead offer Samsung fresh contracts for oled screens. To be used in tablets and laptops. We finally have details on Amazon's fifth annual Prime Day, the sale will start on July 15th and run for 48 hours, making it the longest Prime Day sale ever. Amazon promises over a million deals will be available worldwide, adding a focus this year too on freshness and deal discovery. Finally, the Raspberry Pi 4 is here and we have its impressive list of specs. The $35 PC now sports a 1.5 gigahertz quad-core CPU Two USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and two micro HDMI outs capable of driving two 4K displays. A small case for the Pi 4 is also available for just five dollars. You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

