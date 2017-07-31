Apple may have leaked the iPhone 8 design

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple may have leaked the iPhone 8 designAn image inside of firmware for Apple's HomePod speaker seemingly confirms the rumored design of the next iPhone.
[MUSIC] Apple may have leaked the next iPhone. We've seen lots and lots of reports on what the next iPhone will look like. However, this time, the newest details about the next iPhone have come from Apple itself. So Apple released the firmware for its upcoming smart speaker the HomePod. A developer named Steve Troughton Smith went digging through the firmware to see if it had any secrets. He found out the HomePod would be running IOS like the iPhone and iPad. This image was also found in the code by another developer. It looks like an icon for the next iPhone and it matches up with rumored designs. The front of the iPhone would be pretty much all screen except for a notch on the top. The code also mentions face detection. Trout and Smith says, this reveals the existence of the upcoming iPhone's infra-red face unlock. The next iPhone is rumored to drop touch ID and could use something like face detection as a new security measure. Apple is expected to introduce new Iphones in September. The Home Pod is scheduled to ship in December. For more information check out cnet.com. I'm [UNKNOWN] see you online.