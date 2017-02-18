Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple iPhone 8 could include facial recognition, Amazon makes free shipping more affordable: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Apple iPhone 8 could include facial recognition, Amazon makes free shipping more affordable1:30 /
In today's tech news, Apple acquires an Israeli facial recognition software startup and Amazon lowers its minimum spend for free shipping to $35 from $49. And Kim Dotcom, founder of Megaupload, could finally be extradited to the US to face copyright infringement charges.
Share (0)
Transcript
Transcription not available for Apple iPhone 8 could include facial recognition, Amazon makes free shipping more affordable.