Apple HomePod preorders begin, Intel shares up despite security problems

The $349 smart speaker goes on sale just as Apple previews iOS 11.3. Meanwhile, Intel stock sees no impact from the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws and problematic patches.
This is c/net and here are the stories that matter right now. Apple began taking orders for the Homepod on Friday. But the $349 smart speaker will not ship until February 9th. Some, Devout Apple fans were up in the wee hours of the morning, refreshing pages and scratching heads, not knowing exactly what time the HomePod would go on sale. For big products, Apple tends to start sales at midnight Pacific Time, but HomePod preorders began six hours later. The HomePod sale comes just days after Apple announced new features in the next mobile operating system. IOS 11.3 is arriving. In the spring and with it comes new battery throttling controls, a place to keep more personal health records, augmented reality features, and of course, new animoji for iPhone 10 owners. Intel has faced pressure to fix security flaws in billions of its chips After bad purchase made things worse. But the Specter and Meltdown security vulnerabilities have been no issue for investors. Analysts do not expect Intel will take a financial hit from the mistake with Intel shares rising to their highest point in 17 years. On Monday Intel admitted it botched a fix for the problems, stopping updates that were causing unexpected reboots. Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the c/net tech today app in the Apple or Google Playstores.

