Apple, Google begin delivering tracking tools, Lyft lays of 982

Apple and Google are delivering the first tools for their Coronavirus tracking technology to certain public health authorities with the aim of improving the tech before the software's full release in May During the initial testing phase, a limited group will gain access to the first seeds of the exposure notification application programming Interface.
The move follows Apple's and Google's normal operations for introducing new software.
They work with a small group of developers to be sure that tech doesn't have bugs or any other issues before introducing it more broadly.
Lyft is significantly cutting back at staff.
The ride hailing company revealed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it's terminating about 982 employees, roughly 17% of its workforce.
They've said the layoffs are part of its efforts to reduce operating expenses and adjust cash flows because of ongoing economic challenges.
Resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the company's business.
And finally, Google said on Wednesday it's making its teleconferencing service, Meet, free to consumers.
The move takes aim at Zune the rival video chat service that's becoming a household name during the stay at home era spurred by the Coronavirus.
Previously, Meet was only available to paying customers of G Suite, Google's line of Enterprise Apps that include Gmail, Drive, and Docs.
Until now, anyone could join a meeting by clicking on a link, but creating a meeting required a membership.
The free version of the product requires a Google account and video calls have a 60 minute cap, but that won't be enforced until after September 30th.
