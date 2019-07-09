Apple cuts new MacBook Air price, but kills off $999 classic edition
Apple unloaded some big MacBook news today.
Oscar you're on top of it, what's going on?
So they upgraded and killed some MacBooks.
So the MacBook 12 inch no longer there.
The MacBook Air, that was for 999, their entry level.
No longer on Apple's website, so they are gone.
Okay.
But what they did, as part of their back to school program, now the 1099 MacBook Air.
Air, it's been updated a little bit with its retina display and available for 999, 1,000 bucks.
[CROSSTALK]
For college students only, let's keep that clear.
Yes.
Where none of us qualify for this [INAUDIBLE] so.
Yes.
Not anymore.
Right.
So effectively what they've done, I mean yes it's the college student discount which I don't think is actually.
That's sort of throwing a bone to folks but basically They're giving something to you, but they're taking away a lot, right?
They've effectively increased the entry cost to buying a Mac, right?
It went from the 999 Macbook Air to now this 1,099 new Macbook Air with Retina, right?
Right, to be fair, that 999 Macbook Air We're starting to look pretty old and pretty miserable especially after they updated the Macbook Air.
And as much as I really wanted to see them keep that price at 999 for the newest Macbook Air, you knew they weren't gonna do that.
And I bought the new one anyway.
Yeah, I have one and I kinda regret cuz the keyboard is not great.
Speaking of which
Then the new MacBook Air and the new MacBook Pros to get the new third Gen Mac keyboard which unfortunately still the butterfly keyboard right
Still the butterfly keyboard but there's supposed to be like a little bit of rubber underneath the keys gives a little bit bounce supposed to protect from Debris and dust.
But that's what they did with the second generation one.
The other thing that I think they did that was smart was killing off the 12-inch Macbook-
Yep.
Because that was a really strange-
[LAUGH]
addition into the line up.
Yeah.
Especially after they already moved in the Pro and the Air.
What exactly was the value of the 12-inch Macbook at that point?
I mean the air was definitely, The 2018 air definitely made the netbook irrelevant right much faster had the USB ports it was a little bit slimmer was essentially almost the same size as that 12 inch MacBook so yeah not a huge surprise that it's dead.
Yeah it's the killed the the iPhone SE too so it's going back to your whole point about you know getting rid of getting all the budget option all the budget option sorry you're so yeah Sorry, if you're on a budget, Apple doesn't care about you though, sorry.
[LAUGH]