Amazon's new Echo is smaller, more stylish and more affordable

The new $100 Echo speaker offers the same Alexa smarts in a brand new package.
We are here at Amazon's day one home lab where they just unveiled what they called the new Amazon Echo for $99 it's a replacement for the original Amazon Echo. It's a little shorter, a little more stout and also comes in a variety of different shells. Kind of similar to the fabric cases you can get for the Google Home smart speaker should help this one stay competitive. It's also got a little bit of a different design. They lost the volume ring and instead went with the volume buttons with the Amazon Echo Dot. You'll have to pay for the Amazon Echo Plus in order to get that volume ring if you still want it. [MUSIC] Something else it has in common with the Echo Dot is that you can connect it with existing speakers via Bluetooth or via the aux out jack in the back. [MUSIC] Aside from the revised design, Amazon tells us that the Echo has second gen for field mics in there, that will be better hearing your voice and also a better sound quality, with better bass and treble. From our official test right now it sounds pretty good but we should do our own test to tell you more about it when we get a chance to test it out. [MUSIC]

