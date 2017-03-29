Amazon's curbside grocery delivery, Tinder hits web browsers

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Amazon's curbside grocery delivery, Tinder hits web browsersThe biggest tech headlines of the day include Amazon's curbside delivery service, pre-roll appearing in live Periscope streams and Tinder coming to web browsers.
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. While delays have hit Amazon's Go grocery store, the company is prepping the arrival of Amazon Fresh pickup, which let's customers drive up to a pickup location and have groceries delivered right into their vehicle's trunk. Currently, the service is in beta, and only for Amazon employees. And the company has not said when its two Seattle test sites will be open to the public. Starting now you might begin seeing pre-roll ads on Twitter in front of live video streams like Periscope. Brands now have the option to advertise in those slots on both live and archived video feeds. To start, only select ad buyers will have access. But it will roll out to more in the coming months. And finally Tinder is now available through a web browser. Tinder Online is all about broadening accessibility making it easier to microdate while at work, or in class. It won't be as feature filled as it's mobile version, but it will still allow for swiping right. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date by downloading the cnet pic today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.