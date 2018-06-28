CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Versus
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Amazon wants to make it easier to start your own delivery service"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Amazon wants to make it easier to start your own delivery service
From The 3:59 show: Deliver us from eCommerce.
1:02
/
June 28, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Amazon wants to make it easier to start your own delivery service.
Coming up next
Brave browser gets more private with Tor
Con artists are using an elaborate scheme to rob Uber drivers
Samsung Galaxy S9 brings animated emojis to Android
Apple, Samsung reach settlement in patent case
Google tries to make Duplex AI phone calls less creepy
Would you track your kid with a smartwatch?
Can tech protect the midterm elections from Russian interference?
Why Instagram's $100 billion valuation isn't so crazy
Toronto makes its pitch for Amazon HQ2 and tech greatness
E3 2018: We Happy Few goes on sale August 10
Latest
Tech Industry videos
Brave browser gets more private with Tor
1:32
June 28, 2018
You might be sharing more than you want when you go incognito. Brave aims to bring real privacy to private browsing by incorporating...
Play video
Con artists are using an elaborate scheme to rob Uber drivers
1:12
June 28, 2018
From The 3:59 show: The scam involves tricking drivers into giving up their passwords
Play video
The real reason robots aren't going to steal your job
1:25
June 28, 2018
Robots are taking our jobs and stealing our future! But wait a minute, does a robot actually want a 9 to 5 worklife?
Play video
Google to test more Duplex calls, Snapchat entering games space
1:10
June 28, 2018
Today's most important tech stories include Google's continued testing of Duplex AI phone calls, Snapchat's entering of the gaming...
Play video
Latest iPhone leaks and new AirPods coming soon
5:10
June 27, 2018
More details on Apple's cheaper iPhone X and the new features that would raise the price of the next generation of AirPods.
Play video
WPA3 is finally here, HBO blocked in China
1:14
June 27, 2018
Today's major tech stories include a long overdue update to WiFi security standards, new Google Maps features and China blocking HBO.com.
Play video
Find X wows with almost all-screen design
4:02
June 26, 2018
No notch in sight, the cameras in Oppo's newest phone rise out of the body of the device. Meanwhile, Google rolls out Continued Conversation,...
Play video
Why Instagram's $100 billion valuation isn't so crazy
1:27
June 26, 2018
From the 3:59 show: We break down why the social network could be worth so much.
Play video