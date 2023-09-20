Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Speaker 1: That combines entertaining facts and trivia questions. For over a decade, we've been combining powerful hardware and best in class software like Amazon Kids Plus, which provides thousands of ad-free games, videos, and books from some of the world's most popular brands and customers. Love it. Echo Kids Sales have tripled in the past three years. That's why we're excited to announce our newest and most affordable addition to the Echo Kids Family, echo Pop Kids, [00:00:30] it comes in two designs, Marvel Avengers and Disney Princess with corresponding character themes so people, kids can get a trivia question about Moana or hear a joke about their favorite Avenger. Speaker 1: Echo Pop Kids comes with six months of Amazon Kids Plus and will be available next month for 49 99. We continue to build these devices and experiences because kids love them and parents trust them. In fact, we've sold tens of [00:01:00] millions of kids devices and fire kids tablets are among our most popular. That's why we're excited to announce two of our best kids tablets, yet introducing the Next Generation Fire Kids tablet for younger kids and the new Fire Kids Pro tablet. For older ones, these 10 inch tablets are lighter and 25% faster than the previous generation with 10 80 p full HD displays three gigs of Ram and [00:01:30] importantly up to 13 hours of battery life and they're $10 less than our previous generation. Speaker 1: My boys love making noise and they are creative in doing it. Now with Music Maker, they can channel that creativity through music on their tablets. Kids can become composers blending music and sound to create a unique composition. All through Touch. Music Maker joins Sound Box, a Fire Kids tablet feature that has been super popular [00:02:00] and has brought families. The joyous sounds of more than 2 billion screams, whistles and farts since it launched last year. I bet you can already guess the most popular sounds in my household. Parents love how educational and entertaining experiences on Amazon Kids Plus can be and it is even better when they can join. That's why we created Play Together games. Kids play a game on their fire tablets while their grownups access the same game on their mobile phone from [00:02:30] across the house or across the country. We launched our first game this year called Sketch and Guess and families have already generated more than 7 million drawings. With this positive response, we knew we were onto something and so this year we're launching even more play together games, including classics like Checkers and other new games that will help bring families closer together next month. The easy for me to say The Fire HD 10 kids and the Fire HD 10 Speaker 2: Kids Pro will be available [00:03:00] for 180 9 99 each. Both tablets come within a year of Amazon Kids plus our world-class parental controls and our two year worry-free guarantee if they break, return them and we'll replace them for free.
