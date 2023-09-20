Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
3:15
Watch Now

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Tech
Speaker 1: That combines entertaining facts and trivia questions. For over a decade, we've been combining powerful hardware and best in class software like Amazon Kids Plus, which provides thousands of ad-free games, videos, and books from some of the world's most popular brands and customers. Love it. Echo Kids Sales have tripled in the past three years. That's why we're excited to announce our newest and most affordable addition to the Echo Kids Family, echo Pop Kids, [00:00:30] it comes in two designs, Marvel Avengers and Disney Princess with corresponding character themes so people, kids can get a trivia question about Moana or hear a joke about their favorite Avenger. Speaker 1: Echo Pop Kids comes with six months of Amazon Kids Plus and will be available next month for 49 99. We continue to build these devices and experiences because kids love them and parents trust them. In fact, we've sold tens of [00:01:00] millions of kids devices and fire kids tablets are among our most popular. That's why we're excited to announce two of our best kids tablets, yet introducing the Next Generation Fire Kids tablet for younger kids and the new Fire Kids Pro tablet. For older ones, these 10 inch tablets are lighter and 25% faster than the previous generation with 10 80 p full HD displays three gigs of Ram and [00:01:30] importantly up to 13 hours of battery life and they're $10 less than our previous generation. Speaker 1: My boys love making noise and they are creative in doing it. Now with Music Maker, they can channel that creativity through music on their tablets. Kids can become composers blending music and sound to create a unique composition. All through Touch. Music Maker joins Sound Box, a Fire Kids tablet feature that has been super popular [00:02:00] and has brought families. The joyous sounds of more than 2 billion screams, whistles and farts since it launched last year. I bet you can already guess the most popular sounds in my household. Parents love how educational and entertaining experiences on Amazon Kids Plus can be and it is even better when they can join. That's why we created Play Together games. Kids play a game on their fire tablets while their grownups access the same game on their mobile phone from [00:02:30] across the house or across the country. We launched our first game this year called Sketch and Guess and families have already generated more than 7 million drawings. With this positive response, we knew we were onto something and so this year we're launching even more play together games, including classics like Checkers and other new games that will help bring families closer together next month. The easy for me to say The Fire HD 10 kids and the Fire HD 10 Speaker 2: Kids Pro will be available [00:03:00] for 180 9 99 each. Both tablets come within a year of Amazon Kids plus our world-class parental controls and our two year worry-free guarantee if they break, return them and we'll replace them for free.

Up Next

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Up Next

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Unveils Echo Frames
echoframepic

Amazon Unveils Echo Frames

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

iPhone 15 Review: A Big Upgrade for Older iPhone Owners
thumbnailsite.png

iPhone 15 Review: A Big Upgrade for Older iPhone Owners

iPhone 15 Lineup: Specs Explained
iphone15-prosspeccomarisons-clean

iPhone 15 Lineup: Specs Explained

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
handson-applewatch-ultra2-clean

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a More Advanced Display and S9-Powered Features
cnetsite-appleultra2thumb

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a More Advanced Display and S9-Powered Features

Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip
screenshot-2023-09-12-at-19-22-19.png

Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip

I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)
230906-yt-why-upgrading-iphone-15-v01

I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event
16933692126883

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Amazon's Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Highlights Your Memories
screenshot-2023-09-20-at-17-07-50.png

Amazon's Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Highlights Your Memories

Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search
firetv

Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick
amazon-seq-00-00-08-14-still001

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
amazon-reveals-new-ring-and-blink-cameras-00-04-09-02-still001

Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home

Amazon Unveils Echo Frames
echoframepic

Amazon Unveils Echo Frames

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users
cnet-thumbnail-amazonevent-kids-site

Amazon Unveils Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids Tablets for Young Users

Most Popular All most popular

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison
iphone15promax-vs-galaxys23ultra-site

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
handson-applewatch-ultra2-clean

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
bosehandson-00-00-21-12-still001

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look
handson-iphone15pro-clean

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
series9-cms

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
img-6321

How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone

Latest Products All latest products

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
iphone15pro-promax-review-clean

Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
bosehandson-00-00-21-12-still001

Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
handson-applewatch-ultra2-clean

Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
series9-cms

Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
galaxytabs9-firstimp-cnet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try