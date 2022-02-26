/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Wyze Thermostat: Comparing Affordable Smarts

Thermostats

Up Next

Wyze vs. Blink: Comparing Budget Wireless Video Doorbells
wyze-vs-blink-wireless-doorbells0

Up Next

Wyze vs. Blink: Comparing Budget Wireless Video Doorbells

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max spec breakdown
yt-galaxy-s22-vs-iphone-13-pro-v2

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max spec breakdown

PS5 M.2 drives compared and tested
ps5-m-2-drives-tested-and-compared-plus-video-3

PS5 M.2 drives compared and tested

Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's different?
samsung-z-fold-3-cnet-2021-32

Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's different?

Comparing Apple AirPods Pro to Amazon Echo Buds 2
still

Comparing Apple AirPods Pro to Amazon Echo Buds 2

Mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders? Pick the best option for you
mesh-vs-range-extender-3

Mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders? Pick the best option for you

We compare Apple AirTags against Tile trackers
yt-airtag-vs-tile-5

We compare Apple AirTags against Tile trackers

Insta360 Go 2 vs. GoPro Hero 8 Black: Battle of the $300 action cameras
goprogo2-cnet-still

Insta360 Go 2 vs. GoPro Hero 8 Black: Battle of the $300 action cameras

Camera comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. OnePlus 9 Pro
photo-8

Camera comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. OnePlus 9 Pro

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Could I Ditch My Smartphone for the Light Phone 2? Almost.
ditching-my-smartphone-for-the-light-phone-ii-2

Could I Ditch My Smartphone for the Light Phone 2? Almost.

How to Buy an EV with Enough Range
electrified-ev-range-00-07-13-12-still091

How to Buy an EV with Enough Range

Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Wyze Thermostat: Comparing Affordable Smarts
thermostat-vs-thumb-main.png

Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Wyze Thermostat: Comparing Affordable Smarts

US Sanctions Russia for Ukrainian Invasion, and Google Employees Get Back to the Office
watch-biden-answer-all-your-questions-about-the-russian-invasion-mp4-00-01-25-29-still001.png

US Sanctions Russia for Ukrainian Invasion, and Google Employees Get Back to the Office

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
donda-for-site

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time
thumb2

Ukraine Invasion: Where to Find Accurate Information Online in Real Time

Most Popular All most popular

Can you restore your car's headlights with toothpaste or WD-40?
headlight-restore-hacks-still

Can you restore your car's headlights with toothpaste or WD-40?

2022 Kia Carnival is the Fastest Van on the Track Yet
kia-carnival-performance-review-psd-thumb-recovered

2022 Kia Carnival is the Fastest Van on the Track Yet

Ford Ranger Raptor Is Coming to the US
ranger-raptor-usa-yt-still

Ford Ranger Raptor Is Coming to the US

The Ocean Cleanup Expands River Interceptor Arsenal
the-interceptor-barrier-and-tender-5

The Ocean Cleanup Expands River Interceptor Arsenal

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
donda-for-site

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player

Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Goes Head-to-Head with iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro
s22vsthumb

Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Goes Head-to-Head with iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 looks like a promising iPad Pro alternative
yt-galaxy-tab-s8-hands-on-v01

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 looks like a promising iPad Pro alternative

Samsung Galaxy S22 first look: Hands-on with all 3 new phones
p1066077

Samsung Galaxy S22 first look: Hands-on with all 3 new phones

Should you change the color of your PS5?
ps5-face-plates-1

Should you change the color of your PS5?

Asus reveals two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES 2022
asus-zenbook-duo-14-12

Asus reveals two Zenbook 14 OLED laptops at CES 2022

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a solid fitness smartwatch
garmin-venu-2-plus-v2

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a solid fitness smartwatch

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3
lenovo-ces2022-laptop-v4

Lenovo adds a colorful second screen to the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
donda-for-site

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player

Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen
mac-tips-lock-screen-3

Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen

Snap Groups and Snap Layouts Make Messy Desktops a Thing of the Past
thumb

Snap Groups and Snap Layouts Make Messy Desktops a Thing of the Past

How to install apps from outside the Mac App Store
mac-tips-gatekeeper-8

How to install apps from outside the Mac App Store

Windows 11 won't let a low battery catch you by surprise
thumb-bat

Windows 11 won't let a low battery catch you by surprise

This Windows 11 feature minimizes distractions and helps you focus
focus-thumb

This Windows 11 feature minimizes distractions and helps you focus