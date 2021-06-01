Amazon Prime Day: Watch before you shop

Amazon Prime Day is weird.
There are different ways to score deals and not all deals are really deals.
And it's not even a day.
It's multiple days, but don't fret.
I got you covered with simple tips to master Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day is always as mid year online shopping event, that's sort of like Black Friday.
And Amazon entices folks to their products, with sales on Amazon gadgets and deals just for Prime subscribers but folks always forget, You can get Prime Day deals without paying for a prime membership.
Even without a subscription.
You may still see sale prices on lots of products.
It doesn't have the fast two day shipping, but you can still get free shipping.
If your shopping cart total hits at least $25.
Now since Amazon wants to push its prime membership There's going to be lots of items that are only on sale for Prime members.
So if you want, you can sign up for a free one month amazon prime trial you just better cancel after 29 days to avoid getting billed.
You'll notice some of the best deals are on Amazon's own gadgets.
We're talking all varieties of echoes, like the dots speaker for you, or one for the kids.
There's the echo show with a screen to display photos and video chat.
There's fire TV and fire tablets and the candles.
There's also Amazon's ring security cameras and Euro Mesh Wi Fi routers, there's tech you don't even associate always with Amazon like those Amazon's smart plugs or an Amazon microwave that uses the Alexa voice assistant.
So you never know what kind of Amazon Stuff is gonna go on sale.
The prices on these deals rival Black Friday level discounts and when Amazon products go on sale, they rarely go out of stock.
Amazon may push back the delivery dates but you can still lock in that discounted price.
And just like Black Friday the deals go beyond Amazon brand.
All kinds of products are on sale from apparel to sporting goods It's pretty vast.
Now, if you start scrolling through all the deals, it can feel overwhelming.
And the Amazon app can give you pings all day when deals open up.
But the problem is, is that it gives you this sense of urgency that can cloud your judgment.
Because if you don't act now, you will forever regret If it sells out how can you pass it this moment?
You'll never be able to live with yourself Yeah, be careful not to get sucked into that void.
And sometimes just because something's marked as a discount doesn't mean it's a big discount.
The normal price could have been low for a while already.
So, if you're ever wondering how good a deal it really is.
There's a website that tells you all the Amazon pricing history of that item.
It's a website with a wacky name, it's called camelcamelcamel.com.
I don't know why it's camelcamelcamel, but now you won't forget it.
There are also browser plugins like PriceBlink and OctoShop, and they can show you other stores can beat Amazon's price.
If you own an Amazon smart speaker, you can ask Alexa for Prime Day deals and sometimes she'll clue you into early sales before the event begins.
Prime Day hunting can feel frantic since some deals just go live for small spurts of time and they're scheduled throughout the day.
The Amazon app lets you track upcoming deals to get notifications of when a sale is about to begin.
Some deals are available in limited quantities so you have to act fast and if they run out, you may see a button that says join waitlist.
What that means is if a customer puts an item in their cart but doesn't check out in 15 minutes, it will go to the next person in line.
Maybe you now if you really love Amazon, there is a no fee amazon prime VISA credit card, It gives 5% back for purchases on Amazon and Whole Foods and sometimes Amazon randomly bumps up the cashback on certain items.
The site will tell you how much you could have earned over the past year from your spending habits so you can see if it's worth it to you.
But the biggest tip I have about Prime Day is that.
You don't even have to shop on Amazon to find a deal.
Many other retailers compete with their own big sales that happened before during an after Prime Day.
So you don't even have to shop on Amazon to get the benefits of Prime Day.
