Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs stream with some help from Alexa

[MUSIC] Amazon's Fire TV system is one of the most popular options for streaming video from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and of course Amazon Prime Video to your TV. And with these TVs from Insignia and Toshiba, it's built right in. No streaming stick required. These so-called Fire TV edition televisions come in a range of sizes from 24 up to 55 inches, and I reviewed four of them Two each from Toshiba, and Insignia. The smaller sizes like this 32 inch Toshiba, and 43 inch Insignia have HD resolution. The bigger ones like these 50 inch models have 4K. The best part of these Fire TV sets aside from their budget prices is the built in streaming. Amazon's system has more apps than the traditional smart TV brands like Samsung, Vizio, and LG. And the menu system is slick and modern. As with Fire TV stream. I didn't love the fact that it's crammed with ads and promotions for Prime Video and its partners. Amazon includes a voice remote with every model and of course it has Alexa. What's the weather? In East Northport- In addition to basic TV stuff you can use it just like an Alexa speaker to get weather reports, answer questions, and so on. And if you happen to own such a speaker like this Echo Dot, you can control the TV with it hands free. Alexa turn on Fire TV. Picture quality is a weakness on these Fire TVs. My comparison test a slightly more expensive Vizio model model will deliver a better picture with punchier contrast and more accurate colors. And the Insignia was slightly better than the Toshiba. I also compare the fire TVs the TCS Roku TVs, which feature Roku's built in system. As usual, I prefer the simplicity of Roku and its search and selection to fire TV. TV. On the other hand if you crave Alexa voice control on a cheap set the Fire TV addition televisions are your best option. [MUSIC]
