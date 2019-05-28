Alienware redesigns its thin gaming laptops and offers OLED
Transcript
Alienware launched its laptop design overhaul at CBS with the monster Area 51m.
Now the company is ready to bring the same aesthetic down to its thin gaming laptops.
The Alienware M15 and M17.
And along with them, it's bringing some must have performance updates and new options.
The new models are a little sleeker, with improved cooling and power management in order to beat more speed out of the components.
You'll also have options like a 2.5 gigabit per second Ethernet for the choice of a 4K OLED or 240 hertz screen for the 15 The OLED panel includes ISAF technology, that's the low blue light technology that Dell is launching with its partner at the show.
The input is improved as well with better travel and more sculpted key caps on the keyboard and a better glass precision touchpad.
Of course you'll still have the standby choices like 144 Hertz or 60 hertz HD screens.
And Alienware still includes Tobii Eye Tracking systems with some panels and if you're more budget conscious last years models will stay in the product line to preserve the current entry prices.
Alienware also debuted a couple of budget headsets to join it's $230 wireless model.
One's a 7.1 surround and the other's a stereo.
And they come in colors, well, black or white, to match the new laptops.
And they start at $80.