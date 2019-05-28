CNET First Look

Alienware redesigns its thin gaming laptops and offers OLED

Transcript
[MUSIC] Alienware launched its laptop design overhaul at CBS with the monster Area 51m. Now the company is ready to bring the same aesthetic down to its thin gaming laptops. The Alienware M15 and M17. And along with them, it's bringing some must have performance updates and new options. The new models are a little sleeker, with improved cooling and power management in order to beat more speed out of the components. You'll also have options like a 2.5 gigabit per second Ethernet for the choice of a 4K OLED or 240 hertz screen for the 15 The OLED panel includes ISAF technology, that's the low blue light technology that Dell is launching with its partner at the show. The input is improved as well with better travel and more sculpted key caps on the keyboard and a better glass precision touchpad. Of course you'll still have the standby choices like 144 Hertz or 60 hertz HD screens. And Alienware still includes Tobii Eye Tracking systems with some panels and if you're more budget conscious last years models will stay in the product line to preserve the current entry prices. Alienware also debuted a couple of budget headsets to join it's $230 wireless model. One's a 7.1 surround and the other's a stereo. And they come in colors, well, black or white, to match the new laptops. And they start at $80.
LaptopsGamingCES ProductsWindows 10

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Nintendo unveils sleep tracker, Pokemon Go Plus Plus

5:26

You can now use your iPhone to pay for NYC transit rides

1:44

Thoughts on the Apple iPod Touch refresh

3:38

Powerful chipmaker Qualcomm is just too powerful, judge rules

1:48

Google's experiments with silly games could have a serious impact on the future

3:15

Apple will replace faulty MacBook keyboards

4:27

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Apple's latest patent hints at iPhone 12 feature

6:37

Apple TV 2019: Everything to know

8:07

Thoughts on the Apple iPod Touch refresh

3:38

iOS 13, MacOS 10.15 and MacPro: Everything we’re expecting at WWDC 2019

9:08

The 5 flying machines vying for Boeing's $1M prize

3:30

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Apple TV 2019: Everything to know

8:07

Amazon's Good Omens cast talks bad bosses and bureaucracy

2:20

Honor 20 Pro packs multiple cameras without the price tag

1:56

Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2

3:12

Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware

3:12

HP's Spectre x360 puts a premium on design and battery life

1:54

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Tips and tricks for the OnePlus 7 Pro

2:03

3 reasons you need a smart plug

2:02

Best dark-mode Android apps to try now

2:18

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49