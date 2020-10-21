Acer's Swift 3x is ready for your next creative project with Intel's help

Transcript
So this is the Acer swift three x and aside from this blue hinge, it doesn't look too different from the swift that's already available. But this swift This one has a secret surprising side [MUSIC] [MUSIC] This is one of the first laptops to use Intel's Iris x Emacs, and that's a new discrete graphics chip from Intel. That gives it an edge over integrated graphics that you typically find in a thin and light laptop like this. t's also potentially able to take a bite out of AMD latest chips and Nvidia's entry level discrete graphics, like the MX 350. Now this is a pre production sample so it's not 100% what you'll find when it goes on sale in December starting at $900. And the configuration I have here is expected to be around 1200 dollars with an 11th Gen Core i 716 gigs of memory and a one terabyte NVMe SSD, and it will be in blue, not gold. But again because it's an early sample I don't have any hard numbers on performance. In this configuration while it has discrete graphics isn't made for gaming. But it's more for some of the basic needs of a creator and creatives. So with this, you'll be able to do things like light photo and video editing, basic graphic design. It's not going to replace a workstation. But it gives you something lightweight to get those things done when you're on the go, and it should have better battery life. Now the idea essentially is that since you'll have both an Intel CPU and GPU and they're designed to work together So it'll be able to intelligently shift performance to whatever it is you're doing, and that should help with battery life. A search says it'll get up to 17 hours, but that's going to depend on what you're doing. That's probably not going to be video editing.. Or gaming for that matter, because while it's not made for gaming, you can definitely game on it casual gaming at least. And you can even do it while you're not plugged in. So that's what's Inside the swift three x now what about the rest right well, you've got this nice 14 inch full HD display that has 300 nits brightness and covers 72% NTSC color gamut. But it also has a nice matte finish so you're not fighting reflections. And when you lift the lid the hinges designed to lift the rear of the keyboard up So that you're typing at a better angle. Now the keyboard itself is comfortable and it's backlit and the touchpad is smooth and responsive. And there's a fingerprint reader here off to the side. And with the 11th Gen Intel chips you're also getting Wi Fi six and Bluetooth 5.1 and there is a single Thunderbolt four port It's disappointing not to find an SD or microSD card slot here, since this is designed for amateur creators, but it's not the end of the world. What is nice though is that it is really light. It only weighs three pounds or 1.4 kilogrammes, which is really nice considering the potential performance here. Now, it also has dual heat pipes to help keep this from getting too warm while it's on your lap no matter what you're doing. Now, hopefully we'll get our hands on a full production version here in December to see how it measures up against the regular swift three I tested early in the year with the AMD ryzen. 740 700 you in it. Now, what do you think? Do you think Intel can take on AMD and Nvidia in this space? Let us know in the comments. And be sure to check out more laptop information and reviews on cnet.com and thanks for watching.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

94 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

861 episodes

The Daily Charge

965 episodes

What the Future

346 episodes

Tech Today

1328 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

See the first photos from the world's largest digital camera

6:39

A roadmap for AR and VR to achieve a breakthrough

16:23

NASA successfully lands Osiris-Rex spacecraft on an asteroid in deep space

4:44

US DOJ sues Google

4:30

Evaluating the safety and effectiveness of UVC disinfection devices

7:29

Watch an endangered primate cross a rope bridge like a pro

0:34

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

NASA successfully lands Osiris-Rex spacecraft on an asteroid in deep space

4:44

We unbox the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and a bunch of MagSafe goodies

12:22

Our in-depth review of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

13:48

2022 GMC Hummer EV trolls Tesla's Cybertruck with 1,000 horsepower

5:11

Evaluating the safety and effectiveness of UVC disinfection devices

7:29

Acer reveals the new Porsche Design | Acer Book RS

1:47

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Acer's Swift 3x is ready for your next creative project with Intel's help

3:56

iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?

5:48

Charge your EV at home with your own L2 charger

3:15

Our in-depth review of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

13:48

We unbox the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and a bunch of MagSafe goodies

12:22

Beats Flex: Better sound than AirPods for less (but that damn wire!)

5:09

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37