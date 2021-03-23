5 reasons I love the OnePlus 9

[MUSIC]
1 plus 9 might not share the pro name of its bigger brother.
But this thing packs almost everything that's exciting about the 9 pro and comes with a more affordable price.
Here then are five reasons why this is the best one plus phone to buy right now.
Oneplus9 has the same 4,500 milliamp hour battery as its big brother.
And yet I found the battery life on this one to be better.
So why is that?
Well, it's probably all about the screen.
It's slightly smaller and it has a lower resolution.
So that means fewer pixels to light up and therefore less of a drain on battery life.
And don't worry about that lower resolution.
I could not tell any difference between the two screens and it really is not something you had noticed for 99% of things you do.
Even if you do manage to absolutely hammer the battery and find yourself running low on juice in the afternoon, don't worry, because this thing supports this same 65 warp fast charging as the OnePlus 9 Pro.
It really is absolutely amazing and can take this from empty to full in about 30 minutes.
It actually is quite shockingly fast, and it makes it great for those occasions when you've forgotten to charge your phone, but need to give it that quick little boost before you head out.
Even better is that that 65 watt charger actually comes in the box, so you won't need to troll Amazon trying to find a third party one which has.
Compatible.
It supports wireless charging too although it does not support the 50 W fast wireless charger that 1+ has put in to the 9 Pro.
Personally I dont think that's much of a big loss and for the lower price I can certainly live without it.
I fully expected the one plus nine to have a lower end processor than the nine pro but no one plus has put in the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is an absolute beast.
Gaming, photo editing, video streaming, everything was handled without a fuss, and in fact, there was nothing I could really find They would slow it down at all.
It's a pleasure to use in everyday tasks as well thanks in part to the 120 hertz refresh rate of the screen which just makes swiping around look all buttery smooth and also the really neat simple Android 11 based interface, both of which are also features on the Nine Pro.
I argue that the OnePlus Nine Pro's camera is decent, but it is not up there with the Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12 Pro Max.
And while the same is still true of This camera of course, this phone isn't trying to compete with those elite phones, so I think we can be a bit more forgiving.
That said there have still been some compromises from the 9 Pro.
It has no optical zoom lens for example.
So you are just gonna be using the standard and super wide lenses.
And that standard lens has got a smaller image sensor than the one that you'll find on the 9 Pro..
Solo shots you probably won't be able to tell much difference because this thing does take some really nice photos in good conditions.
All in all it is a great camera for your everyday snaps.
But if you do want the best of the best in terms of smartphone imagery, then you will need to look further up the range
I like the nine pros classy design and thankfully the standard one plus nine shares quite a few similarities.
There's the glossy back and the metallic edging.
There's the neat camera unit.
And I also really like the sort of pinky purpley tones of my review model.
It's screen doesn't cover the edges and overall it feels more like a mid range phone than a home.
High end phone doesn't quite have that luxury firmness that you might expect.
But at this price, it's a trade off that I think is absolutely fair.
It also doesn't have any official waterproof rating and while one plus does still say that it will probably be able to shake off a spilled drink or to, Is still worth being extra careful, especially if you're around clumsy friends carrying beer.
And that is one of the few trade offs you will need to consider if you're debating between the standard one plus nine and the more expensive one plus nine Pro.
This thing is cheaper.
It's just as powerful.
It's got a great camera for most of your everyday snaps and it's battery puts up more of a fight.
In short, it is a superb do it all phone that won't break the bank and that is why I think it is the best one plus phone you can buy right now.
But what do you think?
Do you like the more affordable one plus nine or are you going to spring For the more luxury version, the OnePlus 9 pro.
Do of course leave your thoughts in the comments below and make sure to keep it CNET for a lot more about these phones.
And, let's be honest, probably some others as well.
