Your video, "3 ways to fix a broken screen "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Minute

3 ways to fix a broken screen

Get your shattered phone screen back to working order even if you're out of warranty.
1:06 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for 3 ways to fix a broken screen.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Covert gun detection looks to prevent mass shootings
Covert gun detection looks to prevent mass shootings
1:46
The PatScan radar system developed by Patriot One Technologies discreetly scans for concealed weapons in places like hotels, casinos...
Play video
Video: Best Buy breaks up with Huawei, Mozilla drops Facebook ads
Best Buy breaks up with Huawei, Mozilla drops Facebook ads
1:12
Today's major tech stories include Best Buy avoiding Huawei phones, Mozilla stopping ads on Facebook and Trump pushed for a tech and...
Play video
Video: You could be eating lab-grown meat by the end of 2018
You could be eating lab-grown meat by the end of 2018
2:33
From burgers to chicken nuggets, several companies are producing meat from a petri dish.
Play video
Video: Apple event on March 27 to focus on education
Apple event on March 27 to focus on education
1:07
Apple sent out invites to a rare off-campus event at a Chicago high school later this month.
Play video
Video: Apple event set for March 27, Microsoft creates new division
Apple event set for March 27, Microsoft creates new division
1:54
In this week's wrap-up, a Chicago high school will play host to Apple. Maybe it's an education event? Meanwhile, Microsoft's built...
Play video
Video: Best Buy to drop Huawei phones
Best Buy to drop Huawei phones
1:25
CNET has learned that the biggest electronics retailer in the US will no longer sell or order phones made by the Chinese manufacturer.
Play video
Video: Zuckerberg speaks, Google to buy Lytro
Zuckerberg speaks, Google to buy Lytro
1:08
Today's major tech stories include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's first comments about the Cambridge Analytica controversy, Google's...
Play video
Video: Google fights fake news, Facebook COO and CEO skip company meeting
Google fights fake news, Facebook COO and CEO skip company meeting
1:13
Today's major tech stories include Google's $300 million fight on fake news, Zuckerberg and Sandberg's Facebook meeting absence and...
Play video