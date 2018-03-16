3 Facebook tips for less spam and more views

Tech Minute
3 Facebook tips for less spam and more viewsGet more views on your posts, prioritize the people whose posts you want to see first on your timeline, and there's a new way to watch videos.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Get rid of all that spam cluttering up your news feed, and make sure your posts are getting more views. Here's how. Get more attention to your posts by adding a touch of color. Instead of just writing an update, post it in a color block, or let a gift do the talking for you. Just search and post. You can even invite your friends to weigh in on a post by adding a poll. Important post often get lost in that endless feed of information. So why not prioritize. Click on the three dots next to news feed on the top left. Now click edit preferences and select prioritize who you see first. You can prioritize friends and pages you follow. Posts from the ones you've starred will float to the top of your Timeline. On your phone, you can find it by clicking on the three lines on the bottom of your screen, then scrolling down to Settings and New Feed Preferences. And if it's more video you wanna see, try Watch. It's Facebook's take on YouTube videos. Search specific content from the Discover bar and subscribe to your favorite channels. In San Francisco, I'm Vanessa Hand Orellana, CNET.com, for CBS News. [MUSIC]