You Can Still Save $250 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Even After Prime Day

Amazon's big sale is done, but you can still get a massive discount on the Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy.

Nelson Aguilar
Nelson Aguilar is an LA-based tech how-to writer and graduate of UCLA. With more than a decade of experience, he covers Apple and Google and writes on iPhone and Android features, privacy and security settings and more.
Pixel 7

This is the Pixel 7 Pro's lowest price to date.

 James Martin/CNET

You may have cashed out on some wild discounts in the last couple days of Prime Day, and while Amazon's two-day event is now over, that doesn't mean the great deals are done with.

The Pixel 7 Pro, which is the best phone that Google has to offer (until the Pixel 8 series is released later this year), is currently still on sale for $649 at Best Buy, down $250 from its retail price of $899. That's a 28% savings and the lowest price you'll find anywhere for a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro.

You can get the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro right now over at the Best Buy website.

Pixel 7 Pro face down on a wooden table next to a cup of coffee

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $649 (Save $250)

Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro is currently available for 28% off its regular price.

Read our Google Pixel 7 Pro review.

$649 at Best Buy

You can check out Andrew Lanxon's review of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which we rate as one of the best Android phones of 2023.  The Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2 chip, is still Google's latest flagship device, and features a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display, an impressive triple-lens camera and a sleek and premium build.

