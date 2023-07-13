You Can Still Save $250 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Even After Prime Day

You may have cashed out on some wild discounts in the last couple days of Prime Day, and while Amazon's two-day event is now over, that doesn't mean the great deals are done with.

The Pixel 7 Pro, which is the best phone that Google has to offer (until the Pixel 8 series is released later this year), is currently still on sale for $649 at Best Buy, down $250 from its retail price of $899. That's a 28% savings and the lowest price you'll find anywhere for a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro.

Read more: Best Prime Day Deals to Shop Before They Vanish

You can get the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro right now over at the Best Buy website.

You can check out Andrew Lanxon's review of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which we rate as one of the best Android phones of 2023. The Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2 chip, is still Google's latest flagship device, and features a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display, an impressive triple-lens camera and a sleek and premium build.