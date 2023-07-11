Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Has Started. Here's What's Available Now

While Amazon Prime Day has now started, major retailers like Best Buy (as well as Walmart and Target) are running competing sales so Amazon doesn't have all the fun for itself. Best Buy's sale, called Black Friday in July, is live and Best Buy has tons of deals you can shop right now on top electronics such as 4K TVs, speakers, laptops, appliances and much more.

And members of the My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total programs can receive access to exclusive deals or additional savings on select sale items. To help you make the most of these bargains before they disappear, we're scouring Best Buy's current markdowns to find you the best deals currently available, which we've highlighted below. Since old deals occasionally resurface, we've moved selected ones to the bottom of the story, if you feel like checking them again just in case. We'll be updating frequently throughout the course of the sale, which runs through Wednesday, 9:59 p.m. CT.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July: The best deals

Tech deals

Gaming deals

Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset: $38 (save $62) Over the years, Logitech has become known for producing high-quality accessories, and this wired gaming headset is no different. Immerse yourself in a whole new world while playing your favorite games. The headset offers a stunning 3D, 360-degree sound stage, large comfortable over-the-ear cushions and an adjustable headband. It's also lightweight and comes with a carrying case. $38 at Best Buy

HP Omen 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop: $800 (save $780) This HP Omen gaming laptop comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, an AMD Ryzen 6800H processor and Radeon RX 6650M graphics. With this beast of machine, you'll be able to multitask and game with beautiful graphics. If you're looking for a powerful laptop to game on the go, this is a great option. $800 at Best Buy

WD 1TB Internal SSD Officially Licensed for PS5: $90 (save $150) If you've been wanting some memory for your PS5, but money has been tight, this deal is for you. Best Buy is offering WD's 1TB SSD for less than $100. The SSD is super easy to install with its all-in-one heatsink design. Now, you'll be able to store and play more titles than ever before. $90 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,100 (save $520) It's equipped with last-gen chips -- an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and GeForce RTX 3060 -- along with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, but $1,100 is a good price for an entry-level thin-and-light gaming laptop with the top-end CPU for its class. $1,100 at Best Buy

27-inch HP FreeSync Monitor: $130 (save $140) This HP monitor would make a great addition to almost any desk setup. It offers full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, HP Eye Ease technology and integrated cord management. It's also ergonomic, giving you the flexibility to tilt the display and adjust the height of the stand itself. And at just $130, it's hard to beat that. $130 at Best Buy

Blue Yeti USB Microphone and Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam Pro Streamer Pack: $170 (Save $60) If you are often creating or streaming content, it's worth splurging on quality tools to get the job done. But this pack is also a good deal for those who use video calling frequently. The Pro Streamer Pack includes a Blue Yeti mic and a Logitech C922 Pro high-def webcam for crisp sound and image quality. $170 at Best Buy

Kitchen deals

Crux 3-quart digital air fryer: $30 (save $50) If you've been curious to try out air frying for yourself, this 3-quart Crux model is a great place to start -- especially while it's on sale for more than 60% off. It's small enough that it won't crowd your counters, but can still whip up snacks and meals for up to four people. It's also easy to use with eight preset cooking modes, and the dishwasher-safe basket and cooking tray make cleanup a breeze. $30 at Best Buy

More Best Buy Black Friday in July deals for select members:



Sale price no longer available