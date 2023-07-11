Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Has Started. Here's What's Available Now

This alternative sale to Amazon's Prime Day has plenty of deals on top tech too.
While Amazon Prime Day has now started, major retailers like Best Buy (as well as Walmart and Target) are running competing sales so Amazon doesn't have all the fun for itself. Best Buy's sale, called Black Friday in July, is live and Best Buy has tons of deals you can shop right now on top electronics such as 4K TVs, speakers, laptops, appliances and much more.
And members of the My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total programs can receive access to exclusive deals or additional savings on select sale items. To help you make the most of these bargains before they disappear, we're scouring Best Buy's current markdowns to find you the best deals currently available, which we've highlighted below. Since old deals occasionally resurface, we've moved selected ones to the bottom of the story, if you feel like checking them again just in case. We'll be updating frequently throughout the course of the sale, which runs through Wednesday, 9:59 p.m. CT.
You can't beat the picture quality of an OLED TV, and while they are certainly pricey, they may be worth splurging if you get a good deal. This S90C model has 4K upscaling, HDR10 Plus support, Dolby Atmos and object tracking, a gaming hub and more. And right now there's a $500 discount.
It's a last-gen model, but there's a reason Apple kept this popular model around after releasing the M2-based model: the ability to keep the price under $1,000. The company hasn't really updated the design, though, and the M1 still delivers decent performance. So this model, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, is a good deal -- especially at this price. Best Buy's not the only site offering the discount, though.
After spending hundreds of dollars on your Apple products, the last thing you need is to have an accidental break. Protect your 10.2-inch iPad with this gorgeous portfolio case from Speck. It's compatible with the seventh, eighth, and ninth-gen models of Apple's 10.2-inch iPad.
Over the years, Logitech has become known for producing high-quality accessories, and this wired gaming headset is no different. Immerse yourself in a whole new world while playing your favorite games. The headset offers a stunning 3D, 360-degree sound stage, large comfortable over-the-ear cushions and an adjustable headband. It's also lightweight and comes with a carrying case.
This HP Omen gaming laptop comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, an AMD Ryzen 6800H processor and Radeon RX 6650M graphics. With this beast of machine, you'll be able to multitask and game with beautiful graphics. If you're looking for a powerful laptop to game on the go, this is a great option.
If you've been wanting some memory for your PS5, but money has been tight, this deal is for you. Best Buy is offering WD's 1TB SSD for less than $100. The SSD is super easy to install with its all-in-one heatsink design. Now, you'll be able to store and play more titles than ever before.
It's equipped with last-gen chips -- an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and GeForce RTX 3060 -- along with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, but $1,100 is a good price for an entry-level thin-and-light gaming laptop with the top-end CPU for its class.
This HP monitor would make a great addition to almost any desk setup. It offers full HD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, HP Eye Ease technology and integrated cord management. It's also ergonomic, giving you the flexibility to tilt the display and adjust the height of the stand itself. And at just $130, it's hard to beat that.
If you are often creating or streaming content, it's worth splurging on quality tools to get the job done. But this pack is also a good deal for those who use video calling frequently. The Pro Streamer Pack includes a Blue Yeti mic and a Logitech C922 Pro high-def webcam for crisp sound and image quality.
If you've been curious to try out air frying for yourself, this 3-quart Crux model is a great place to start -- especially while it's on sale for more than 60% off. It's small enough that it won't crowd your counters, but can still whip up snacks and meals for up to four people. It's also easy to use with eight preset cooking modes, and the dishwasher-safe basket and cooking tray make cleanup a breeze.
For the next two days make your morning coffee faster (and cheaper) with the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Coffee and Espresso Machine. The machine includes several one-touch recipes and a way for you to save your custom coffee order.
The Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, and it makes it easy to bring some tunes with you on all your summer adventures. It's extremely durable with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life. Plus, it can pair with up to two devices at a time, so more than one person can control the playlist. It comes in five different colors, and all are discounted right now at Best Buy.
This gaming laptop comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and it's equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. It can multitask, handle advanced gaming and deliver top-quality graphics. If you want to play on the go, it's a solid option, especially at under a grand.