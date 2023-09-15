When Every Apple OS Update Will Be Available, Including iPhone iOS 17, WatchOS 10

Apple is rolling out operating system updates for many of its devices, including iOS 17 for iPhones and WatchOS 10 for Apple Watches. The company shared official release dates Tuesday, the same day it unveiled the new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple released beta versions for its software updates earlier this year, but we now know when they'll be available for all users.

Here's when the new updates will arrive and what to know about them.

iOS 17

Apple will release iOS 17 on Monday. It brings improvements and new features to compatible iPhones, like StandBy mode and personalized Messages stickers. Read what our CNET expert thinks of the new iOS after testing it for the last two months, and which iPhone models it will work on.

When the new software is available, you can download it by going into Settings > General > Software Updates.

WatchOS 10

Apple will also release WatchOS 10 on Monday. The company is calling the latest version "the biggest update since the introduction of Apple Watch." It brings new features and widgets to compatible watches.

Watch this: What's New in WatchOS 10 for Apple Watch 07:42

To update your WatchOS, you have two options. On your Apple Watch, you can find updates under Settings > General > Software Updates. You can also update the software from your Apple Watch app on your iPhone: Tap My Watch > General > Software Update to install new updates.

iPadOS 17

Apple's iPadOS 17 comes out Monday, too. CNET's Scott Stein, who has explored the beta version, said last month, "IPadOS 17 doesn't feel revolutionary." But he also said, "It's an additive plus to what's becoming an ever more capable iPadOS, even if it's not exactly a Mac."

When the new software is available, you can download it by going into Settings > General > Software Updates.

TVOS 17 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

In an email to CNET, Apple said that TVOS 17 will be available starting Monday. For Apple TV 4K and HD users, soon you'll be able to use Facetime on your TVs with TVOS 17.

Apple TVs should display a message when you have a new software update available. To update manually, go to Settings > System > Software Update.

MacOS Sonoma

The new Mac software update will be available beginning Sept. 26. MacOS Sonoma will have more customizable widgets and introduce video screensavers.

To update your MacOS manually, go to Apple Menu > System Settings > General > Software Update. If you need to update software you downloaded from the App Store, then go to Apple Menu > App Store to see if updates are available there.

