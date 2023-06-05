MacOS Sonoma Offers You Key Upgrades, Customizable Widgets

At its WWDC 2023 keynote event Monday, Apple took the wraps off MacOS 14 Sonoma, the latest operating system for the company's line of Mac desktops and MacBooks. MacOS 14 Sonoma comes with a number of new features, including new video screensavers and more customizable widgets.

Apple/Screenshot by James Martin/CNET

Named after the Northern California winemaking region, MacOS Sonoma offers some key upgrades over MacOS 13 Ventura. Widgets are more customizable now. They can be placed anywhere on the desktop and resized, depending on how prominent you want them to look. You can now also drag over any widgets you have on your iPhone and use them on your desktop. Widgets are interactive, too.

Apple also introduced a new game mode that prioritizes CPU and GPU usage for whatever game you're playing to increase frame rates.

The company showed off the new software alongside updates to iOS 17, a new 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated Mac Studio and a new performance-focused chip, the M2 Ultra. Apple's top-end desktop, the Mac Pro, also got a big update that now includes the new M2 Ultra chip, rather than being based on Intel chips.