Want to Play iPhone and iPad Games With a Controller? Use Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

If you have an iPhone, you can play full console games like Resident Evil with amazing graphics. While Apple's A17 Pro chip makes the iPhone 15 a capable mobile gaming device, the smaller controls mean that a dedicated game controller is all but essential.

For gaming on your iPhone or iPad, you could buy any number of third-party game controllers, but if you own a Nintendo Switch, you don't need to spend any money at all.

Even since iOS 16, you can pair your Joy-Con controllers to your iPhone and iPad for gaming, and it only takes a few seconds to do.

How to pair your Joy-Cons to your iPad or iPhone

To start, you'll want to make sure that your Joy-Cons are charged and ready for use. If not, simply attach them to the Nintendo Switch while it's charging in the dock. Once your Joy-Cons are charged and ready to go, slide them off of your console and do the following:

1. First, press and hold down the black pairing button on top of the Joy-Con until the green light starts running back and forth. This means the Joy-Con is now in pairing mode.

2. Next, on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Bluetooth.

3. Now, scroll down and find your Joy-Con under Other Devices. You should see either Joy-Con (L) or Joy-Con (R), depending on which Joy-Con you're currently pairing.

4. Finally, tap the Joy-Con option to pair it. Repeat this process for the other Joy-Con, if needed.

Once your Joy-Cons are paired, you can go into any game that supports third-party controllers, like Minecraft, Among Us and Call of Duty, and play with your newly paired Joy-Cons. Not all mobile games will support both Joy-Con controllers at once, so you might need to pair only one.

To unpair the Joy-Cons, go to Settings > Bluetooth, tap the blue information icon, and then hit Disconnect.

For more iPhone tips and tricks, check out our iOS 17 cheat sheet.