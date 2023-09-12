Backbone One Controller Update Will Support iPhone 15 USB-C

Apple revealed its upcoming iPhone 15 lineup on Tuesday, and all four new phones will incorporate a USB-C port instead of Lightning. Backbone, the maker of the Backbone One controller that snaps onto a phone for handheld gaming, says it's updating the accessory's firmware in preparation for this change.

Backbone One USB-C controller owners will see an update on the Backbone app that will add universal compatibility with the upcoming iPhone 15, the company said Tuesday. Firmware 1.2.2 or newer will include the update to connect to the new iPhone.

See Also: Best Handheld Game Consoles of 2023

Previously, USB-C controllers were only available for Android devices while iPhone users would have to purchase the Lightning port version. which are both priced at $100.

While the addition of USB-C will change the landscape of gaming controllers for iPhones, Apple says its new A17 Pro chip for the iPhone 15 Pro will bring games never before seen on phones. This includes console versions of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Image, which are all playable on the iPhone 15 Pro and coming later this year.