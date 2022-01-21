Treat your ears to a set of Beats Fit Pro for the lowest price yet at just $153

David Carnoy/CNET

Ranked pretty highly on our list of the best wireless earbuds of 2022, the Beats Fit Pro are a sporty AirPods alternative that don't always get the credit they deserve. Price-wise, they usually hover in-between the more affordable Beats Studio Buds and the extremely popular AirPods Pro, so it's no wonder why they would have a tendency to fly under the radar. But these versatile true wireless 'buds have definitely earned their top spot, and were even named the CNET Editors' Choice for December of 2021. They would typically cost you $200, but. right now at Amazon you can pick up a pair in the black color variant for $153, the absolute lowest price we've seen on these

If you didn't know, Beats was acquired by Apple back in 2014, which is great for us because both brands' earbuds and headphones now feature much of the same tech. The Beats Fit Pro are equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods Pro, and include many of the same features, including active noise cancellation, spatial audio and adaptive EQ. You can also switch off noise cancelling in favor of a "transparency mode" for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings.

The Fit Pros have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so you don't have to worry too much about sweat or rain if you're using them on your run. On a single charge, they boast up to 6 hours of listening time, 24 total when you account for the charging case. And the flexible wingtip design is less bulky than the stemmed AirPods Pro. There's no real expiration or time listed on this offer, so it could really switch off at an point, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to grab a pair at this price.