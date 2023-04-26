Tile's New Cat-Finder Accessory Can Help Track Your Pet

Does kitty like to pull disappearing acts? This may help cut down on your search and rescue missions.
Roving cats may have met their match. Tile dropped a new pet-finding accessory to help monitor your feline's whereabouts, the company announced on Tuesday. Called Tile for Cats, it is the first item offered for pets from the brand.
The product combines its Bluetooth-equipped Tile Sticker with a silicone attachable that slides onto a cat's collar. Tile for Cats fits snugly against a cat's neck, works up to a range of 250 feet and is designed to track kitty's indoor movements. Sold as an accessory kit that includes a Sticker device, it comes in black or white and costs $40 each. Cat owners do not need a Tile Premium subscription to use the kit, but if you have a Life360 account, anyone in your group can scan the map and track the family cat down.
Life360, Tile's parent company, aimed to create a product that helps take the worry and panic out of losing track of your cat.
"Our designers saw that users were seeking ways to monitor their cat's whereabouts and creating makeshift attachments," said CEO Chris Hulls. "So it was a no-brainer to develop a much-needed cat accessory for our ecosystem that connects and protects everyone and everything that matters most."
Some pet parents have been using Apple AirTags as GPS tools to keep up with their dogs and cats who may go missing. Though there are AirTag collars and cases available through third parties, Apple itself advises against turning AirTags into pet trackers. The tech giant emphasized that the device is for finding items, and not people or animals. Apple does not offer any pet accessories for AirTags.