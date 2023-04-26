Tile's New Cat-Finder Accessory Can Help Track Your Pet

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Roving cats may have met their match. Tile dropped a new pet-finding accessory to help monitor your feline's whereabouts, the company announced on Tuesday. Called Tile for Cats, it is the first item offered for pets from the brand.

The product combines its Bluetooth-equipped Tile Sticker with a silicone attachable that slides onto a cat's collar. Tile for Cats fits snugly against a cat's neck, works up to a range of 250 feet and is designed to track kitty's indoor movements. Sold as an accessory kit that includes a Sticker device, it comes in black or white and costs $40 each. Cat owners do not need a Tile Premium subscription to use the kit, but if you have a Life360 account, anyone in your group can scan the map and track the family cat down.

Life360, Tile's parent company, aimed to create a product that helps take the worry and panic out of losing track of your cat.

"Our designers saw that users were seeking ways to monitor their cat's whereabouts and creating makeshift attachments," said CEO Chris Hulls. "So it was a no-brainer to develop a much-needed cat accessory for our ecosystem that connects and protects everyone and everything that matters most."

Some pet parents have been using Apple AirTags as GPS tools to keep up with their dogs and cats who may go missing. Though there are AirTag collars and cases available through third parties, Apple itself advises against turning AirTags into pet trackers. The tech giant emphasized that the device is for finding items, and not people or animals. Apple does not offer any pet accessories for AirTags.