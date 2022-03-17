Tile/Screenshot by CNET

Tile launched a new antistalking safety feature called Scan and Secure for its line of item trackers, the company announced Thursday.

"Scan and Secure is a simple tool you can use to determine if there are unknown Tiles or Tile-enabled devices traveling with you," the company wrote in a news release. "We take the safety and security of our users and the general public very seriously."

People don't have to be Tile users to access this feature either. Any Android or iPhone user can access the feature by downloading the latest version of the Tile app. Once the latest version is downloaded, here's how to enable the feature.

1. Open the Tile app.

2. Tap Settings in the top-right corner.

3. Tap Scan and Secure and follow the on-screen instructions.

After setup, a scan can take up to 10 uninterrupted minutes to finish. The results of the scan will be displayed in the app, and Tile advises users to save these results if they want to give them to law enforcement.

"Tile will work with law enforcement through a properly issued court order to identify the owner of a Tile suspected of being nefarious," Tile said.

Tile's safety feature comes after people have reported other tracking items, like Apple's AirTags, being used for stalking and other nefarious activities.

"It was the scariest, scariest moment ever, and I just want everyone to be aware that this exists," Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader said in a January Instagram post after her husband found a hidden AirTag in her coat pocket.

Apple has made efforts to stop AirTag misuse by encrypting communication between AirTags and the Find My network and adding new privacy warnings to AirTags during the setup process.

"We design our products to provide a great experience, but also with safety and privacy in mind," Apple said in a news release. "We're committed to listening to feedback and innovating to make improvements that continue to guard against unwanted tracking."