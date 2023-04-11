How to Safely Leave Your Pets Home Alone

When I first adopted my 7-year-old Retriever, Holden, I was terrified to leave him home alone. First, I was worried how he'd act left alone with the cat (luckily, all was well), but I was also nervous about what kind of mischief he might get up to when I was gone. Would be dig through the recycling bin? Would he bark or scratch at the door? I cooked up a multitude of horrifying scenarios in my head. But I had to get comfortable leaving for work, errands and more, so I devised a pet safety checklist to make sure I'd always feel safe leaving my dog and cat.

While it's never best practice to leave your pet home alone for long periods of time, sometimes it's inevitable. Whether you pull a long day at work or are traveling out of town, your dog or cat will at some point spend a good chunk of the day alone before you or the pet sitter arrive. From turning over your potted plant to chewing up your TV cords, pets can easily get themselves into trouble when left unattended. The good news is you can prevent many potential accidents by recognizing and addressing common household hazards before you leave.

Below, you'll find a checklist on how to pet-proof each room in your home. With these handy tips and safety measures, you'll be able to leave the house with confidence. For more pet fun, check out the best cat toys and best dog toys of the year, and the best pet insurance companies.

Common house hazards

From foods that can make your pet sick to dangerous plants, your house is packed with potential hazards. Following these safety checklists will make each and every room safe and secure.

My kitten plotting her next dangerous adventure. Macy Meyer/CNET

Kitchen

Keep cleaners, chemicals and detergents on high shelves or in cabinets locked with a child lock.

Don't leave any heavy cookware

Keep all food enclosed and away. While most human foods are perfectly safe for pets, chocolate, avocado, tomatoes and other tasty snacks can be harmful to your dog or cat. Wrap up food after eating and consider keeping your produce in a cabinet.

Keep trash bins locked or secure in a cabinet. We've all seen the movies (looking at you, Marley and Me) when the dog goes on a rampage through the trash. And while it makes for an entertaining film scene, it can be a nightmare to clean up in reality.

Living room and bedroom

Keep all dangling wires from lamps, TVs laptop

Put away kids' toys and other small objects. Again, your pet will likely lose interest in the toys you actually bought

Move house plants

Latch the doors to your washer dryer

Make sure all heating or air vents have secured covers.

Check that you don't close your pet -- especially notoriously elusive cats -- inside closets or cabinets. I know it might sound improbable, but I once spent close to an hour running around my 800-square-foot apartment trying to find my cat... only to find her napping inside one of my kitchen cabinets.

Bathroom

Keep the toilet lid closed to prevent your pet from drinking from or taking an unwanted dive in the basin.

Keep medications, cleaning supplies, cosmetics and other products in a drawer or cabinet that can't easily be nudged open.

Keep all hair bands and pins secured. While your cat might love playing with a spare hair tie (I know mine does) and it's always hard to ruin the fun when you eventually take away the newfound toy, the vet fees will be even less fun if your pet swallows something they shouldn't.

Although many of these hazards may seem relatively low-risk, it never hurts to be proactive and vigilant -- especially when it comes to your companion.

The bottom line

Nothing makes pet owners more assured than knowing their pet is safe and happy no matter how far away. These home safety tips and measures meant specifically for your dog or cat will help them stay healthy and will help you feel secure enough to leave with confidence. Your pet will no doubt appreciate these safety precautions. And remember, whenever you leave and wherever you go, your pet will miss you, too.

For more pet-related tips, learn how to keep your pets calm during a storm and how to clean pet hair from your car.

More tips for your pet companion: