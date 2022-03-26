This One-Day Sale Slashes the Prices of Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds to as Low as $15

Skullcandy

Rock out to your favorite music and stay connected on-the-go with true wireless earbuds from Skullcandy. Don't let the discounts fool you -- the acoustic components alone deliver quality sound, but each of these headphones are also water resistant, meaning you can wear them on your commute, at the gym and beyond without worry. Right now you can at Woot. But hurry -- this one-day deal will end tonight.

Like most decent earbuds these days, Skullcandy has push controls on the earbuds that allow you to adjust the volume or the track with a simple press of a button. And you can take phone calls just as easily with the built-in microphone. These earbuds also feature a noise-isolating fit, which helps reduce noise during calls and keeps your ear comfortable during extended wear. Plus, the Bluetooth technology makes connecting to your smartphone, tablet or PC seamless and easy.

Battery life will vary by the model you select, but each set of earbuds comes with a charging case, with the Indy model offering the longest time between charges with up to 16 hours of total battery life. Check out the different options and snag a pair for less than the average cost of delivery before time runs out.

