This Must-Have Travel Accessory Is Only $16 for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

On Prime Day a lot of the focus is on deals of more well-known gadgets, including Amazon and Apple devices, as well as TVs, security cameras and networking products. But sometimes it's the small items -- like a $16 universal travel adapter that I bought -- that get overlooked. Sure, there's only a $4 Prime Day discount on the , but a discount is a discount and I needed one of these adapters for an international trip my kid was taking soon so he could charge his mobile devices abroad.

Read more: Best Prime Day 2022 Deals

While the adapter plugs cover a wide variety of countries, including those in Europe and Africa, which was important for me, the key extra feature I was looking for was a USB-C connection to go along with the USB-A ports so he could use his USB-C to Lightning cable along with a USB-C to USB-C cable. The Ougrand was the cheapest one I could find with USB-C that had a decent amount of positive reviews on it. To be clear, this is a generic Chinese travel adapter that I haven't tried personally, but for the price it seems decent enough.

I found a second that has even more USB-C ports and I thought might be better. However, the shipping times were longer for that adapter and there were no user reviews on it, so I stuck with the Ougrand. But it seems worth considering if you're not traveling right away. I may even get the Tessan before Prime Day ends on July 13.