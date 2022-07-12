Prime Day: Day 1 Deals Prime Day: Best Deals Prime Day Deals Under $50 Anti-Prime Day Sales Prime Day Chromebooks Smart Home, Appliance Deals on Prime Day Air Fryers on Prime Day Dell XPS 17 9720 Laptop Review
This Must-Have Travel Accessory Is Only $16 for Prime Day

Sometimes it's inexpensive accessories like a universal travel adapter that are the best items to pick up on Prime Day.

David Carnoy
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

On Prime Day a lot of the focus is on deals of more well-known gadgets, including Amazon and Apple devices, as well as TVs, security cameras and networking products. But sometimes it's the small items -- like a $16 universal travel adapter that I bought -- that get overlooked. Sure, there's only a $4 Prime Day discount on the Ougrand Worldwide Travel Power Adapter, but a discount is a discount and I needed one of these adapters for an international trip my kid was taking soon so he could charge his mobile devices abroad. 

While the adapter plugs cover a wide variety of countries, including those in Europe and Africa, which was important for me, the key extra feature I was looking for was a USB-C connection to go along with the USB-A ports so he could use his USB-C to Lightning cable along with a USB-C to USB-C cable. The Ougrand was the cheapest one I could find with USB-C that had a decent amount of positive reviews on it. To be clear, this is a generic Chinese travel adapter that I haven't tried personally, but for the price it seems decent enough.

I found a second Universal Travel Adapter from Tessan that has even more USB-C ports and I thought might be better. However, the shipping times were longer for that adapter and there were no user reviews on it, so I stuck with the Ougrand. But it seems worth considering if you're not traveling right away. I may even get the Tessan before Prime Day ends on July 13.  

The Tessan Universal Travel Adapter (around $18) is also on sale for Prime Day. It features 3 USB-C ports.

