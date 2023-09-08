This Is How You Really Feel About Apple's iPhone 15 Event (and USB-C)

On Tuesday, Apple is expected to reveal new iPhones and Apple Watches at its "Wonderlust"-themed event, hosted at the Apple Park company headquarters. Reporters will go hands-on with the next generation of Apple's biggest moneymaker -- and see how reality compares with our expectations.

Last month, Apple acknowledged the there's a slowdown in the smartphone market, as reported by Bloomberg. This may be one of several reasons why Apple may have to work a little harder this year to convince people to upgrade (and convince us to pay more).

But rather than speculate on rumors -- we've done plenty of that already -- I wanted to hear from our viewers. What matters most in your decisions to upgrade your iPhone and Apple Watch?

In this week's episode of One More Thing, embedded above, I highlight the comments you've left on our recent videos about the upcoming iPhone 15 event. And in a few days, when we tune to Apple's live streamed presentation, we'll see if the company is able to address the real desires and concerns folks have on their minds now.

Turns out, the reported switch from Lightning to USB-C ports is a highly charged issue. And many commenters also said they're fine waiting longer to upgrade, especially when an $89 battery replacement might be the only thing you need to fix an older phone.