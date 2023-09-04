iPhone 15 Design Rumors: How Apple's New Phones May Change

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro may get a small but important makeover, if the rumors turn out to be true. Apple's next iPhones, which will likely debut at the company's Sept. 12 event, are expected to include a handful of design changes that could impact everything from the charging port to the display.

But overall, we're largely expecting a more fine-tuned version of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro's design. Reports suggest there could be changes to materials, colors, buttons and the display, but the iPhone 15 likely won't be as dramatic of a shift as Apple has made in years past. In 2020, for example, Apple updated the iPhone 12's overall shape with flat edges, making it feel significantly different from the iPhone 11. And then, of course, there was the debut of the iPhone X in 2017, which was the first model to include a nearly borderless screen and Face ID.

Based on rumors, reports, leaks and Apple's previous iPhone launches, here's what we're expecting the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to look like.

Watch this: Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price 05:18

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: The Dynamic Island and USB-C

The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island James Martin/CNET

Assuming Apple keeps the same lineup as last year, we can expect two versions of the standard iPhone: the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The smaller version would have a 6.1-inch screen like the iPhone 14, while the Plus model would have a 6.7-inch display like the iPhone 14 Plus.

While the screen sizes are expected to remain the same, Apple might make a major upgrade to the display. Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may inherit the Dynamic Island from the Pro models, according to a tweet from analyst Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, and a Bloomberg report. The Dynamic Island, which Apple introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, replaces the notch on those phones. It's like a miniature secondary screen that can show tidbits of information such as timers, sports scores and your Uber's ETA.

Another aesthetic change rumored to be coming to the iPhone 15 is a USB-C port to replace the Lightning connector. Apple executives said when speaking at the Wall Street Journal Tech Live conference last year that the company plans to comply with European rules mandating USB-C charging on new phones. However, it's unclear whether Apple would make the switch to USB-C this year or next, and whether it would do so globally or just where the EU's rules would take effect.

As for color options, the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to come in black, pink, yellow, blue and green. That's according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his credible Apple product predictions. That sounds similar to the current iPhone 14 lineup, which is available in yellow, purple, blue, red, starlight (white) and midnight (black).

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: An Action button and thinner bezels

The iPhone 14 Pro Apple

In typical Apple fashion, more dramatic changes are likely to be reserved for its high-end line of Pro models. One of the most significant design updates possibly coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is an Action button to replace the mute switch, according to Bloomberg and MacRumors. This would be similar to the Apple Watch Ultra's button of the same name, and it may allow you to trigger certain features like activating the flashlight, translate app or camera.

The iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to get a new titanium casing, according to the same Bloomberg piece, which could make it feel more premium but also potentially raise its price. The report has a few other nuggets about what to expect from the iPhone 15 Pro's design, including a display with thinner bezels and an internal layout that's easier to repair like the iPhone 14's.

To reduce the iPhone 15 Pro's borders, Apple may use a technology called low-injection pressure over-molding, the report says.

The Apple Watch Ultra has a handy Action button. James Martin/CNET

A shift to slimmer borders framing the screen would mark the latest sign that Apple intends to build on the vision it introduced with the iPhone X in 2017. "This phone really sets us up well for the next 10 years," Dan Riccio, an Apple veteran who previously served as the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, told me in a piece for Time referring to the iPhone X back then.

Otherwise, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to come in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes just like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Like the standard iPhone 15, it's expected to have USB-C charging instead of Lightning. Color options could include gray, white, black and blue, according to the analyst Kuo, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro's black, silver, gold and purple choices.

We'll have to wait until Apple announces its next iPhones to know for sure. But if the reports turn out to be true, it sounds like the iPhone 15 series could be a bigger leap forward than last year's iPhone 14.