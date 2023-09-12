X

StandBy Mode Arriving With iOS 17 and iPhone 15 Pro

With the full-screen StandBy mode, you can use the always-on iPhone 15 Pro as an alarm clock, kitchen timer or photo gallery while it charges.

matt-headshot-3
matt-headshot-3
Matt Elliott Senior Editor
Matt Elliott is a senior editor at CNET with a focus on laptops and streaming services. Matt has more than 20 years of experience testing and reviewing laptops. He has worked for CNET in New York and San Francisco and now lives in Concord, New Hampshire. When he's not writing about laptops, Matt likes to play and watch sports. He loves to play tennis and hates the number of streaming services he has to subscribe to in order to watch the various sports he wants to watch.
Expertise Laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, streaming devices, streaming platforms
See full bio
Matt Elliott
2 min read
The iPhone on a MagSafe charger in StandBy mode

When the iPhone charging and in a horizontal position, StandBy mode kicks in.

 John Kim/CNET

If you are planning on plunking down on a new iPhone 15 Pro, then you might also want to pick up a new charging stand. Among the iPhone 15 Pro's new features is StandBy mode, which can turn the iPhone 15 Pro and its always-on display into an alarm clock when charging next to your bed at night or a timer when charging on the kitchen counter. 

The most obvious use of StandBy mode is as a new-and-improved iPhone alarm clock. StandBy mode lets you customize a fun and full-screen clock face that will let you check the time with a quick glance rather than fumbling in the dark and tapping your phone to see how much more time you have to sleep before your alarm goes off. 

iOS 17 StandBy Mode as alarm clock

Could this be the look of your new alarm clock?

 Apple

StandBy mode could also be useful in the kitchen, letting you keep an eye on the timing of your dinner prep without needing to tap your phone with a greasy fingertip. You might also like to set it to display a rotating selection of photos on your desk while you work. You can customize the look of StandBy mode with widgets, and it'll also receive notifications and alerts.

More from the Apple event

The iPhone needs to be charging and in landscape mode for StandBy mode to activate. A charging stand isn't required but might prove a useful companion to an iPhone 15 Pro to keep it in landscape mode while it charges. StandBy mode can be used when your iPhone is charging via a MagSafe charging stand, a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad or a wired charger. Also, if you have multiple MagSafe chargers, you can set a different StandBy mode to display for each charger.

Standby mode will be available with iOS 17, and you'll need an always-on display of the iPhone 15 Pro to take full advantage of it -- or the iPhone 14 Pro after you've updated to iOS 17. You'll be able to use StandBy mode on earlier iOS 17-compatible iPhones, but the screen will likely turn off before your alarm or timer goes off.

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans