Soundpeats Budget Wireless Headphones Are Even Cheaper This Memorial Day

Having a good pair of headphones can make commuting, working and exercising much more enjoyable, but they don't typically come cheap. That's where Soundpeats shines. Its headphones are noticeably less expensive than those from rivals like Apple, and they're even a little cheaper on Amazon this Memorial Day.

Soundpeats is offering deals on its over ear, wireless and open ear headphones this weekend. The discounts range from 10% to 16% off, with the noise-canceling Air4 Pro earbuds getting the biggest price cut. The Air4 Pro typically cost $80 on Amazon, but they're currently on sale for $67. That's the most notable deal of the bunch, considering other models are discounted by only $4 to $6.

Soundpeats/Amazon Soundpeats Air4 Pro Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds: $67 Save $13 The Air4 Pro earbuds are meant to serve as a budget alternative to the AirPods Pro. They have active noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance and transparency mode for letting in external sounds as needed. These earbuds also support Qualcomm's AptX lossless audio, which claims to deliver CD-quality lossless sound quality over Bluetooth. Soundpeats says they can last for 26 hours on a single charge, with each bud offering 6.5 hours of playback and gaining three charges from the case. $79 at Amazon

Other discounted models include the Space Hybrid over-ear noise canceling headphones, which are down to $54 from $60. These headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers, which are notably larger than the drivers you'd find in earbuds, and have 123-hour battery life, according to Soundpeats. But CNET headphone reviewer David Carnoy found Earfun's similarly cheap Wave Pro headphones to be a step up from this model.

Soundpeats' RunFree Open Ear Headphones are also discounted by $4. These headphones have a neckband-style design and provide 14 hours of playback time. The RunFree Open Ear headphones made CNET's list of the best running headphones for their improved design and sound quality over their predecessors.

The GoFree 2 open ear headphones are also on sale this weekend, getting a $6 price cut that brings them down to $56. These wraparound earbuds have a 16.2mm dynamic driver, noise cancellation, 35 hours of battery life and 9 hours of playback.

It's also worth remembering that you get what you pay for. While CNET's Carnoy has praised certain Soundpeats models in the past for their good sound for the price and comfortable fit, you'll get better quality from pricier headphones. Brands like Earfun and Anker Soundcore also offer compelling earbuds on a budget, so it's worth checking out their selections too.