Samsung's New Galaxy Phones Are Coming Jan. 17

Samsung is launching its next crop of mobile devices -- presumably the rumored Galaxy S24 series -- on Jan. 17, the company said Tuesday. In what will be one of the first major smartphone launches of 2024, Samsung's devices are expected to include new AI-powered features among other routine camera and processor upgrades.

Samsung typically focuses on camera improvements to set its new phones apart from previous models. But this year, AI is expected to play a big role in the Galaxy S24 series. The devices will likely be the first new phones to include Galaxy AI, which the company described as a "comprehensive mobile AI experience" when it teased the feature in November. Otherwise, rumors and leaks suggest that a new titanium build and a design with flatter edges could be in store for the top-of-the line Ultra model.

The event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, at 10 a.m. PT. It will also be livestreamed across Samsung's channels. In typical Samsung fashion, the company is offering a promotion for those who want to reserve new Galaxy devices early. Now through Jan. 16, customers who reserve a device through Samsung's website or app will get a $50 credit.

Samsung's January Unpacked event comes as tech companies find new ways to infuse mobile devices with generative AI, or AI that can create content and conjure conversational (but not always accurate) answers in response to prompts based on training data. Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, for example, include AI-fueled photo editing features for erasing, moving and resizing objects in photos. Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for smartphones, which is expected to power the Galaxy S24 series, was also designed to bring more AI to phones.

Based on supposed leaks and Samsung's Galaxy AI announcement from November, it sounds like the Galaxy S24 series will further signal that smartphones are moving in an AI-centric direction.