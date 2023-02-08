X
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen just like last year's model, keeping hold of its place as Samsung's biggest flagship phone.

Lisa Eadicicco
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Overview

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Display

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's 6.8-inch screen is the same size as the Galaxy S22 Ultra's. It can boost its refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling, a feature that's become common across Samsung's phones. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Size

The Galaxy S23 Ultra (right) is slightly larger than Apple's biggest iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Plus (left), both of which have 6.7-inch screens. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Battery

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5,000-mAh battery and 45-watt charging, just like its predecessor. But Samsung says there should be some gains in battery life, thanks to the phone's new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which has been optimized for the Galaxy S23 series. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - S Pen

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, like the S22 Ultra, comes with an S Pen stylus that you can store in a slot located on the bottom of the device. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Design

Overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks a lot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has the same boxy design, giving it a distinct look compared to the rest of the Galaxy S23 family. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Cameras

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's new camera is its biggest new feature. In addition to the 200-megapixel sensor, which is a technical increase from the S22 Ultra's 108-megapixel camera, the new phone has better color and dynamic range. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Cameras

Samsung implemented the same camera design as last year, which has also trickled down to the rest of the Galaxy S23 family. It's much different look than Apple's iPhone 14 family, which has a rounded, square-shaped camera module. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra - Selfie Camera

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12-megapixel selfie camera, which is a lower resolution than the S22 Ultra's 40-megapixel front camera. But Samsung said it prioritized other elements this year, like making the camera better at identifying the subject and separating it from its background. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Check out our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Read our full review for more detail on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera, performance and battery life. 

