Galaxy S23 Ultra: Take a Closer Look at Samsung's Giant New Phone

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's new top-of-the-line phone. It starts at $1,200 and launches on Feb. 17. It has a 6.8-inch screen, making it one of the biggest phones you can buy. But the real draw is its camera, which consists of a new 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra's 6.8-inch screen is the same size as the Galaxy S22 Ultra's. It can boost its refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling, a feature that's become common across Samsung's phones.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra (right) is slightly larger than Apple's biggest iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Plus (left), both of which have 6.7-inch screens.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5,000-mAh battery and 45-watt charging, just like its predecessor. But Samsung says there should be some gains in battery life, thanks to the phone's new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which has been optimized for the Galaxy S23 series.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra, like the S22 Ultra, comes with an S Pen stylus that you can store in a slot located on the bottom of the device.
Overall, the Galaxy S23 Ultra looks a lot like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has the same boxy design, giving it a distinct look compared to the rest of the Galaxy S23 family.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra's new camera is its biggest new feature. In addition to the 200-megapixel sensor, which is a technical increase from the S22 Ultra's 108-megapixel camera, the new phone has better color and dynamic range.
Samsung implemented the same camera design as last year, which has also trickled down to the rest of the Galaxy S23 family. It's much different look than Apple's iPhone 14 family, which has a rounded, square-shaped camera module.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12-megapixel selfie camera, which is a lower resolution than the S22 Ultra's 40-megapixel front camera. But Samsung said it prioritized other elements this year, like making the camera better at identifying the subject and separating it from its background.
Read our full review for more detail on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera, performance and battery life.